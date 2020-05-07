Chefs share 13 ways to make instant ramen even better

watchara panyajun/Shutterstock Instant ramen can be upgraded with a few simple tricks.

Insider talked to chefs about the best ways to upgrade instant ramen noodles.

Cooking the noodles in stock or canned soup can add flavour.

You can also add things like eggs, bacon, or cheese for flavour and texture.

Soy sauce, herbs, and seaweed are also easy additions that can boost instant ramen’s flavour.

Instant ramen is cheap and tasty, but it’s hardly a gourmet meal.

Insider spoke with professional chefs to find out some quick and easy ways to upgrade a package of instant ramen.

Here’s how to take instant ramen to the next level.

Ditch the flavour packet if the ramen isn’t from an Asian grocery store.

knet/Shutterstock Some instant-ramen flavour packets don’t have the right spices.

Packaged instant ramen usually includes a spice packet that adds umami flavour to your noodles.

But Anna Rider, a food writer, chef, and recipe developer, told Insider that not all of these flavour packets are created equal.

“Popular brands at conventional grocery stores come with lacklustre spices and seasonings,” Rider said. “You’re better off cooking your noodles in chicken or vegetable broth and serving them with chilli oil, Sriracha, or sesame oil with red pepper flakes.”

However, keep the packet if your instant ramen is from an Asian grocery store – it’s more likely to include authentic spices that are worth adding to your meal.

Don’t cook your ramen for as long as it says on the package.

Thalang Itsaranggura/Shutterstock Rinsing the noodles after you cook them keeps them from getting mushy.

Instant ramen is meant to be served piping hot, but allowing the cooked noodles to sit in the warm broth means they may be mushy by the time you’re ready to eat.

To avoid this, Rider suggested shortening the cooking time listed on the package.

“Undercooking your noodles by one to two minutes makes them perfect by the time you’re ready to enjoy them,” Rider said.

You can prevent mushy ramen by draining the noodles immediately and rinsing them under cold water.

Cook your noodles separately to make them less gummy.

Shutterstock Cooking your noodles in a separate pot can improve their texture.

Deanna Kang, a chef and recipe developer at Asian Test Kitchen, told Insider that cooking your noodles separately could improve their texture.

“Though not totally necessary, cooking your noodles separately before adding them to ramen stock washes away extra starch and makes the broth and noodles less gummy,” she said.

Save some of the uncooked noodles to use as a topping.

Carloxluix/Shutterstock They add a nice crunch.

Romain Devanneaux, a chef at Chez Muffy in Quebec City, told Insider that he never cooks the whole portion of noodles included in a package of instant ramen.

“I always keep a small amount of the uncooked noodles to place on top when it’s ready,” Devanneaux said. “This brings a little crunchy texture to the dish.”

If you’d rather cook all your noodles, you can top your ramen with raw shredded carrots, tortilla chips, or even croutons to add a crunch.

Add cheese or mayonnaise to your ramen if you want it to be creamier.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Cheese will make ramen noodles super creamy.

Chris Riley, a cook and founder of The Daring Kitchen, told Insider that cheese and instant ramen are an excellent pairing.

“Add a couple of cheese slices, parmesan, or crumbled feta after cooking the ramen for a few minutes,” Riley said. “You can also add some mayo to make the dish even creamier.”

Keep frozen herbs around to use as easy flavour bombs for ramen.

Teresa Kasprzycka/Shutterstock You can freeze herbs into cubes with oil so they’re fresh when you need them.

Devanneaux told Insider that adding frozen herbs to ramen noodles is a quick and easy way to introduce flavour.

“When you see that herbs in your fridge have lost their freshness, mix them with olive oil and a dash of lemon juice, and freeze them in an ice-cube tray,” Devanneaux said. “These cubes are great when added to ramen noodles.”

Cook your instant ramen noodles in canned soup for a richer meal.

Greentellect Studio/Shutterstock Adding ramen to a can of soup can make a heartier meal.

If you’re looking to turn a package of instant ramen into a more substantial meal, a simple can of soup may do the trick.

“Boil some canned soup on the stove and cook the ramen in that,” Riley said. “Any vegetable or Italian soup will do the trick, and you end up with a savoury bowl of ramen.”

It may be easier to cook the noodles in broth-based soups, but don’t be afraid to experiment with creamier flavours as well.

Instant ramen is a great way to use up leftovers.

Shutterstock Leftovers can add spice, flavour, and substance to instant ramen.

One easy way to add some flavour and substance to instant ramen is to raid your fridge for leftovers.

“You can use leftovers like sliced ham or a fried egg from breakfast to make instant ramen a more complete meal,” Rider said.

Instant ramen is also a great way to make use of wilting herbs or garnishes, such as leftover basil or chopped green onion.

Add some seaweed for a traditional flavour.

Piotr Milewski/Shutterstock Ramen is often served with seaweed at restaurants.

For an authentic twist on instant ramen, Rider suggested adding some seaweed.

“A square of salted seaweed can really improve instant ramen,” Rider said. “Serve with a soft-boiled egg split lengthwise and lightly fried shiitake mushrooms cooked with garlic.”

For extra toppings, opt for pickled carrots, fresh cilantro, or green onions sliced on the diagonal.

Up the umami flavour by adding soy sauce.

ffolas/Shutterstock Adding soy sauce is a simple way to boost instant ramen’s flavour.

For the fastest and simplest way to boost the salty, savoury flavour of instant ramen, add a splash of soy sauce.

“Soy sauce can enhance the flavour and complexity of the instant ramen,” Riley said. “If you prefer spice, throw in some chilli sauce as well.”

Turn your instant ramen into a full breakfast by adding bacon and eggs.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider When you’re craving something special in the morning, upgrade your instant ramen with some breakfast staples.

“Add bacon and eggs for a great breakfast take on ramen noodles,” Riley said. “I love this because it’s fast, easy, and delicious.”

You can poach an egg directly in the ramen as it cooks, or whisk the egg in while cooking to create a rich, creamy broth.

Boil your noodles in stock instead of water.

Madeleine Steinbach/Shutterstock Cooking ramen in broth will deepen the flavour.

Kang told Insider that cooking instant noodles in broth instead of water makes for a more flavorful meal.

“Start with anything except water, like chicken or vegetable stock,” Kang said. “Even adding powdered chicken bouillon will help the soup taste less like the Styrofoam cup it came from.”

Turn your instant ramen into a salad or stir-fry.

Pixabay Ramen noodles work well in a stir-fry.

If you’re not in the mood for a noodle soup, you can transform instant ramen into a vegetable-packed stir-fry or salad.

“Stir-fry the cooked noodles with vegetables and sauce, or chill the cooked noodles and add a simple sesame-oil and rice-vinegar dressing with some shredded vegetables,” Kang said.

