Chefs share 9 hacks to make frozen waffles taste even better

Shutterstock Waffles are a sweet and delicious breakfast, but sometimes you only have time for the frozen variety.

Insider asked professional chefs to share their favourite ways to make frozen waffles more exciting.

One chef suggested cooking the waffles on the stove, instead of in the toaster, for perfectly crispy edges.

Another chef said you should be storing the waffles in the back of the freezer to preserve their texture.

You can also try turning them into dippable waffle sticks or savoury waffle tacos.

When you don’t have the time or energy to fire up the waffle iron, frozen waffles are the next best thing.

So Insider asked three professional chefs how they like to hack frozen waffles to make them taste even better.

Here are a few tips they shared that will help take your breakfast game to the next level.

Heat them up quickly to avoid soggy waffles.

Leah Rocketto/INSIDER Frozen waffles with butter and syrup

Stephanie Young, chef and founder of Camping Cooks, told Insider that the secret to perfectly cooked frozen waffles is heating them up as quickly as possible.

“The main thing to keep in mind is that frozen waffles are already cooked,” Young said. “The goal is to heat them up quickly so they get crispy, not soggy.”

This means that whatever cooking method you choose, your waffles should go straight from the freezer to the heat source. Allowing them to thaw or cooking them slowly may result in a soft, floppy waffle.

Cook frozen waffles on the stove for perfectly crispy edges.

Shutterstock You don’t have to make frozen waffles in the toaster.

If you prefer your waffles with crunchy, browned edges, preparing them on the stove may be ideal.

“Instead of placing them in the toaster, try covering your waffles in butter and cooking them in a hot pan on your stovetop,” Young told Insider.

The key to this trick is to make sure the pan is already piping hot before adding the waffles, otherwise, you may end up with a soggy breakfast.

Don’t wait more than three months after opening the box to eat your frozen waffles.

Shutterstock Frozen waffles often taste best right after opening the package.

New York City private chef Gianna Stanley told Insider that you should try to eat your frozen waffles soon after opening the package.

“The official expiration date may be years away, but frozen waffles taste best when eaten within three months of opening the box,” Stanley said. “The longer the waffles sit in your freezer, the more bland they will taste when you eventually eat them.”

Pop your waffles in an air fryer for a foolproof breakfast.

Shutterstock An air fryer can make frozen waffles perfectly crispy.

“Air fryers actually do a great job of making frozen waffles taste better,” said Young. “Cover them with butter and cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five to seven minutes.”

Try using spray butter to coat every cranny of the waffle. You may want to turn them halfway through cooking for even browning.

Always keep your waffles at the back of the freezer.

Diana Haronis / Contributor/Getty Keeping waffles in the freezer door could cause them to thaw.

Samantha Cowens-Gasbarro, the executive chef at Healthy School Recipes, told Insider that waffles should always be stored in the back of the freezer, which tends to be the coldest part.

“It may seem convenient to keep your waffles in the freezer door, but they’re actually more likely to defrost there,” said Cowens-Gasbarro. “This can lead to freezer burn and negatively impact the taste.”

Sprinkle water on your waffles before cooking them in the oven.

Shutterstock You can also make frozen waffles in the oven.

Cooking frozen waffles in the oven can help you get them crispy on the outside, but you also run the risk of drying the waffles out.

“Drizzle a couple drops of water on the top of your waffles before popping them in the oven. This reintroduces moisture and will help you get an even better texture,” Stanley told Insider.

Just a few drops will do the job. You don’t want to saturate your waffles or they won’t brown properly.

Cut your waffles into strips for an on-the-go, dippable meal or snack.

Leah Rocketto/INSIDER A perfectly toasted frozen waffle.

Slice your frozen waffles up to create waffle sticks that are great for dipping and eating on the go.

“Waffle sticks can be the perfect complement to a yogurt parfait” said Cowens-Gasbarro. “They’re an easy way to incorporate some whole grains at breakfast or even an afternoon snack.”

Slice up your waffles before cooking to make sure that every edge has a chance to get crispy.

Build some waffle tacos with savoury fillings.

Will Wei, Business Insider Frozen waffles can make for a unique taco shell.

If you’re looking to get creative, try using your frozen waffles as makeshift taco shells.

“Let the waffle thaw and then wedge it between the wire rungs in an oven rack,” Cowens-Gasbarro said. “After it’s fully cooked and holds its shape, fill it with whatever taco ingredients you want

Stuff your waffle taco shells with shredded lettuce, refried beans, ground beef, bacon, salsa, and sour cream for a spicy and savoury meal.

Make a tasty and portable waffle sandwich.

Shutterstock Chicken and waffles is a popular breakfast combo.

You can actually use frozen waffles as sandwich “bread” for an indulgent on-the-go breakfast.

“Simply toast two waffles and smear peanut butter or hazelnut-chocolate spread on one waffle. Top with banana or berries and place the second waffle on top,” Stanley said.

For a savoury twist on the waffle sandwich, try using fillings like bacon, egg, and cheese or even fried chicken.

