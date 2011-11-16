15 Ways To Make Sure Your Desk Job Doesn't Kill You

Photo: Youtube
We already know that your Wall Street Job is killing you, and between long days, sometimes non-existent weekends, and a diet of Shake Shack and Chinese take-out, it may seem like there’s no way to stop it.We’re here to tell you that there’s hope. We talked to life coach Mariely Hernandez, and poked around the internet to find ways that increase your chances of survival.
And we promise, we’re not going to tell you give up smoking or reduce your caffeine in-take. You obviously have heard that before.
So, you may not be able to pick up all of these habits, or really any of them but…
Hey, it’s a nice thought, right?
The convenience of delivery is so very tempting, but you need to walk. There's really no better excuse to get out of the office than going to get something to eat, either.
You already know you're supposed to eat healthy meals. If you can't, try throwing in foods that give you a lot of energy like fruit or nuts.
Forget the frail. If you want something, ask for it. If you're on a team, make sure everyone know what they're doing so you don't get stuck doing all the work.
If you have thoughts, and aren't sharing them, or if you have grievances, and you're not airing them, chances are they're eating away at you. So make your responsibilities and thoughts clear.
There are some things you just have to learn to live with, like the boss who always clicks his teeth when he looks at the Bloomberg terminal. Or that guy who always, always talks about his days at whatever college he went to...
Save your energy for more important things.
We got this from the life coach. Apparently, your breath regulates your whole body.
People with borderline personality disorder undergo something called dialectical behavioural therapy. When they feel overwhelmed and want to act out, they're told to breathe deeply until they've calmed their body down and feel at peace.
Try to be discreet while you're doing this.
You look at a computer all day, and while you might want to go home at night and watch a relaxing movie, forget it.
The blue light that comes from screens hurts your sleep patterns. When you get home, listen to music, read a book, sudoku, whatever... just no screens.
If you have a break during your day, take a few minutes and just mentally check out. Go somewhere nice and stay there for a while. It does wonders.
If you're stressed out, you're not focusing anyway, so this will actually improve your performance.
A lot of people don't know it, but they're not getting enough vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency can cause bone weakness and muscle pain.
Plus, it can make you exhausted. If you don't get a lot of sun (i.e. work in an office all day) you're especially susceptible. This is one to ask your Doctor about.
Try taking a muscle relaxer before bed, like magnesium. Or an herbal supplement, like melatonin.
Oh, and keep the drinking to a minimum on weeknights, it may seem like it's relaxing you, but it actually hurts your sleep.
We know you're tired, but you need to sweat and let out some aggression.
According to our life coach, things like running and other cardio aren't enough unless are taxing enough to consume you mental, as well as physical, energy. We suggest boxing because is especially powerful when combined with visualisation.
If you're downtown, The Church Street Boxing Gym is right on Park Place. Just a suggestion.
Try some intense yoga, like bikram. We recommend Yoga Works. It has locations all over the country, and in NYC you can find its studios in SoHo, the Upper East Side, The Upper West Side, and Gramercy.
Also, we hear Soul-Cycling can be fun, and you might run into Goldman's Gary Cohn working out in the studio. Apparently, it can help you 'Change your body: take your journey; find your soul.'
This is something you can pay someone to make happen for you, and you'll be much happier. Messy areas can cause stress. Check it out:
Just sitting in a cluttered room can create stress. Whether you conceptualize this in Feng Shui terms as 'stagnant chi', in cerebral terms as too much information for the eye to process, or in practical terms as a visual reminder of how much work you have to do to get your house clean, you probably already know that mess means stress. Living in a cluttered home can create constant low-grade stress and subtly but steadily drain your energy.
prioritise, instead of doing things all at once, and you will feel much better.
There are two reasons for this:
- It can harm your performance.
- It can increase your stress levels.
Even if you just got to the beach or country for a weekend, a nice quiet vacation can work wonders on your mental state. Try to do as little work as possible and take things slow.
Or go to Vegas.
Make sure it has nothing to do with banking. We're not suggesting you collect stamps, like Bill Gross (or you can, if that's what you're into) but having something that you love, that draws your mind away from your job will seriously add years to your life.
Your job is stressful, this will give you a space where you don't have to sweat it.
Nagging girlfriend? Dump her. Annoying roommate? Move out. You can't pick your family, but you can limit their phone calls to once a week.
Enough said.
