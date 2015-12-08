24 ways to influence even the most resistant people

Seduction, the act of persuading a person to yield to your advances, isn’t used only in the pursuit of a love interest. Influencing others is how we get jobs and promotions, win negotiations, sell products, and gain notoriety.

In “The Art of Seduction,” bestselling author Robert Greene explores the ruthless tactics of some of history’s greatest seducers, from Cleopatra to Casanova.

Here are Greene’s 24 rules of seduction below, which you can use to manipulate those with even the strongest wills.

NOW WATCH: Navy SEALs explain how your ego can destroy everything



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.