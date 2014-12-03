Take Our 21-Day Plan For Radical Self-Improvement

In 1946, Gertrude Stein wrote 'Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense.'

If only she knew what we face today ...

But there are some tricks to getting to inbox zero or at least something more sustainable -- though it's going to take some work.

First, unsubscribe from all the email newsletters you've signed up for that you don't read -- in most cases you can do it with just one or two clicks at the bottom of each email. You could also use a service like Unroll.Me, which lets you combine subscriptions into a digest email or unsubscribe from everything you forgot you even signed up for with one click. Next turn off your social media notification emails.

Then tackle that inbox. First delete or archive everything you can -- any old newsletter, Groupon deal, or receipt. Then answer any message that can be responded to in under five minutes. If there are things that will take longer to respond to, use a system. File those emails in a 'respond later' folder, and schedule a time to do so. You could also use an app like Boomerang that can make an email pop up in your inbox again after a certain amount of time -- you can also use it to schedule emails to send later.

Adopt an approach that works for you. Chances are you know how, you just haven't taken the time to do it before. And if it's all too much, then declare email bankruptcy and start anew.

Going forward, try using filters to group important emails or automatically archive ones you don't want to delete, like receipts, but don't want in your inbox either.