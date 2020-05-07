9 ways to get snacks right now without going to a store or through a grocery delivery service

LauriPatterson/Getty Images It’s possible to get snacks without fighting for a delivery time.

With stay-at-home orders still in place for many states, and grocery delivery services experiencing delays, finding snacks for your quarantine cravings is more difficult than ever.

But while their grocery delivery services may be booked, you can still order dry food snacks on Amazon and Walmart’s websites.

Restaurant delivery services like Postmates will pick up snacks for you at a nearby store and bring them to your home.

The coronavirus pandemic has made getting groceries a hassle for everyone. Going to the store increases the risk of potentially catching or spreading the virus, and grocery delivery services are slammed with people trying to get food.

But with many people stuck at home with not much to do, it’s also a time when many of us are craving snacks more than ever – so what are we to do?

Here are nine ways to get snacks without going through a grocery delivery service or store.

You can buy snacks through Amazon without using its grocery service.

Reuters Amazon package.

Amazon has its own grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh, for the majority of its groceries, but the service is experiencing “unprecedented demand.” You have to be an Amazon Prime member to use it, and you have to be quick enough to grab a delivery window.

Instead, you can buy snacks through Amazon’s main site and have them shipped to your house without needing to select a delivery time. You can purchase a variety of dry snacks from the site, such as cookies, cashews, and beef jerky.

Snacks are also available through the websites of stores like Walmart.

Danny Johnston/AP Walmart.

While supermarkets like Walmart also have grocery delivery services, you can buy snacks and other dry food items through their normal websites. Some of the snacks available through Walmart include cereal bars, chips, and pretzels.

You can find pre-packaged snacks on restaurant delivery services like Postmates …

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Postmates.

In addition to meal deliveries from restaurants, Postmates will deliver you supplies from your local convenience stores and pharmacies like Duane Reade/Walgreens. Not only can you buy snacks like protein bars or candy, but you can also purchase essential items like shampoo, medicine, or baby diapers and have them delivered to your door.

… or Grubhub.

Grubhub delivers food from local restaurants as well as convenience stores. A delivery driver will pick up your snacks from one of the participating local markets in your area, provided they’re open.

There are dedicated snack delivery apps like goPuff …

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images goPuff.

Through the goPuff app, users can select from a variety of snacks that will be delivered to their door within the hour, according to its website. The snack app is currently located in more than 170 areas including cities like Atlanta and Chicago, and, unlike other delivery services, snacks from goPuff are delivered from their warehouses.

As part of its COVID-19 response, the app has added an option for non-contact delivery so drivers can leave snacks at your door.

… or World of Snacks.

epicurean/Getty Images Japanese snacks.

Tired of eating the same snacks everyday? World of Snacks is a snack-based website where users can order chips, candy, and other snacks from countries across the globe. According to its website, the service has over 1,000 snacks from more than 12 countries – but they’re also experiencing high demand so you’ll need to act fast.

Groupon has a variety of discounted snacks available through its service.

Though they don’t have the largest selection, Groupon offers snacks certain to help manage those mid-day cravings. Among Groupon’s offerings are boxes of macarons, popcorn, nuts, gourmet chocolate, and even a 7-day emergency dry bag of food.

You can guarantee future snack cravings will be satisfied by joining a subscription service like those found on Cratejoy.

LauriPatterson/Getty Images A platter of snacks.

According to its website, Cratejoy has a variety of monthly snack subscriptions with prices ranging from $US9.75 a month to over $US100, depending on the subscription and contents of the box. Among the subscription boxes are options for healthy snacks, a marshmallow of the month club, and a gourmet cheese club.

Some local farms are delivering healthier snack options.

Rena Schild/Shutterstock A farm.

Who says snacks have to come prepackaged in a wrapper? Local farmers markets offer a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as other products.

There are a handful of companies offering delivery from farmers, including Farmbox Direct and From the Farmer, which is delivering to homes in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC. Sometimes the best snack opportunities may be those closest to home.

