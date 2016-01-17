11 ways to get richer this year without winning the lottery

Three lucky winners will split the record high $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot, leaving the rest of us disappointed and down a few dollars.
The good news is that there are other ways to get start getting rich this year.
In T. Harv Eker’s bestselling book, “Secrets of the Millionaire Mind,” the self-made millionaire identifies specific “millionaire actions” that could help you master and grow your money.
Here, we’ve highlighted 11 that you can start implementing today:
1. Write down specific goals for your money.
'Write 'play to win' goals for your annual income and net worth,' Eker stresses. 'Your intention should be to create abundance, not mediocrity.'
Be realistic when setting a time frame to attain these goals, but at the same time, think big and don't be afraid to challenge yourself.
Why it works: Rich people choose to commit to attaining wealth. It takes focus, courage, knowledge, and a lot of effort, Eker emphasises, and it's possible if you have precise goals and a clear vision.
'The number one reason most people don't get what they want is that they don't know what they want,' he writes. 'Rich people are totally clear that they want wealth.'
2. Join a high-end club.
This could be a tennis, golf, health, or business club, and the idea is to mingle with rich people in a wealthy environment.
'If there's no way you can afford to join a high-end club, have coffee or tea in the classiest hotel in your city,' recommends Eker. 'Get comfortable in this atmosphere and watch the patrons, noticing they're no different from you.'
Why it works: Rich people hang out with those who are equally or more rich.
'Exposure to people who are more successful than you are has the potential to expand your thinking and catapult your income,' explains self-made millionaire and author Steve Siebold. 'In most cases, your net worth mirrors the level of your closest friends.'
3. Read, listen to podcasts, and invest in classes or seminars.
Constantly self-educate, and acquire specific knowledge about your industry, investing, entrepreneurship, or the psychology of money.
Why it works: Rich people choose to constantly learn and grow. The wealthiest learn how to be successful from those who are richer and more successful than they are. They then continue to learn even after they have attained incredible success.
'Success is a learnable skill,' emphasises Eker. 'If you want to be a great golfer, you can learn how to do it. If you want to be a great piano player, you can learn how to do it ... If you want to be rich, you can learn how to do it.'
4. Come up with three ways to create income without working your normal job.
These could be investment or entrepreneurial opportunities. Start by reading about various investing strategies, look into creative ways to make money on the side, and check out ways to earn passive income.
Why it works: Rich people focus on earning. 'The masses are so focused on clipping coupons and living frugally they miss major opportunities,' Siebold says. 'Even in the midst of a cash flow crisis, the rich reject the nickel and dime thinking of the masses. They are the masters of focusing their mental energy where it belongs: on the big money.'
5. Instead of saying 'either/or,' start saying 'both.'
'Practice thinking and creating ways of having 'both,'' says Eker. 'Whenever alternatives are presented to you, ask yourself, 'How can I have both?''
Why it works: Rich people never say 'either/or' -- they say 'both,' because they know you can have it all.
'Nowhere is 'both' thinking more important than when it comes to money,' emphasises Eker. 'Poor and many middle-class people believe that they have to choose between money and the other aspects of life. Consequently they have rationalized a position that money is not as important as other things.'
6. Write down a problem you are having in your life and list ten specific, solution-oriented actions.
'This will move you from problem thinking into solution thinking,' explains Eker. 'First, there's a good chance you'll solve the problem. Second, you'll feel a heck of a lot better.'
Why it works: Rich people choose not to be derailed by their problems -- they grow themselves so that they are bigger than their problems, Eker says.
'The road to wealth is fraught with traps and pitfalls, and that's precisely why most people don't take it,' he writes. 'They don't want the hassles, the headaches, and the responsibilities. In short, they don't want the problems.'
Figure out how to deal with your problems, move on, and then focus on your goals.
7. Read a biography about someone incredibly rich and successful.
Try 'Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller,' 'Andrew Carnegie,' 'Steve Jobs,' 'The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life,' or 'Open,' professional tennis player Andre Agassi's autobiography.
Why it works: 'Successful people look at other successful people as a means to motivate themselves,' writes Eker. 'They see other successful people as models to learn from. They say to themselves, 'If they can do it, I can do it.''
8. Show appreciation for the things you strive for and the people who have them.
'Practice the Huna philosophy 'bless that which you want,'' the self-made millionaire writes. 'Drive around or buy magazines, look at beautiful homes, gorgeous cars, and read about successful businesses. Whatever you see that you like, bless it, and bless the owners and people involved.'
Why it works: Rich people admire other rich and successful people. They also are not afraid to admit that money can solve most problems, and find peace of mind in wealth.
Rather than being jealous of other successful people, they are grateful for them, as they provide a template for how to attain such success. 'The fastest and easiest way to create wealth is to learn exactly how rich people, who are masters of money, play the game,' Eker explains.
9. Tell yourself that money is your friend.
On a daily basis, tell and remind yourself that money is a positive thing. Try pampering yourself every once in a while -- this could be a massage, manicure, or meal at an upscale restaurant -- and get used to the comfort, security, and positivity that money can provide.
Why it works: Rich people find peace of mind in wealth and see money as a friend. 'If you want to start attracting money, stop seeing it as your enemy and think of it as one of your greatest allies,' Siebold writes.
'It's a friend that has the power to end sleepless nights of worry and physical pain, and can even save your life. The rich see money as a special friend that can help them in ways no other friend can, and these positive feelings lead them to build a stronger relationship every day.'
10. Write down exactly why creating wealth is important to you.
It can be a simple, concise paragraph, but the more specific, the better, Eker says.
Why it works: Rich people are obsessed with success. 'The truth is wealthy people have a healthy obsession with getting what they want, which includes money,' Siebold writes. 'The wealthy see business and life as a game, and it's a game they love to win.'
Think about what you want and exactly how you're going to get it, advises Siebold. It will take a certain level of discipline to 'win.'
