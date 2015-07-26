16 ways to get more from household basics

Shutterstock Lemons are handy for much more than adding zest to a recipe.

From lemons to sponges to last night’s leftover beer, there are a lot of household basics laying around that could be repurposed and put to use in smart, cost-effective ways.

Before you head out to buy new cleaning, beauty, or gardening products, take a look at this list of products and ingredients that may do the trick.

Here are 16 household items that could save you an errand run and some cash:

Mandi Woodruff contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.