17 easy ways to make stuffing better using things you might already have in your kitchen

Peter Kim/Shutterstock Stuffing with celery and cranberries.

Stuffing is one of the most popular Thanksgiving dinner foods, and there are easy ways to make your favourite recipe even better.

Food writers told Insider that ingredients like cream-based soups, wine, bacon, or even saltine crackers can take your stuffing to the next level.

You can also switch up what kind of bread you use and opt for cornbread instead.

Everyone has their own preferred way of making Thanksgiving stuffing.

However, there are many unique, out-of-the-box ingredients that could take your stuffing to the next level â€” and most of them you already have in your kitchen.

Insider spoke to food bloggers about how to jazz up your stuffing recipes this Thanksgiving. Here are 17 easy ways to make stuffing better using things you already have in your kitchen.

Bacon will add a salty, extra savoury element to your stuffing.

Rosie Mayes, the author of the blog I Heart Recipes, told Insider that bacon is an easy and delicious addition to any stuffing recipe.

“You can use many different kinds of meat in stuffing, from chicken to turkey and sausage,” she said. “However, you can also use crumbled bacon because bacon adds flavour to everything!”

Using the fat from whatever meat you cook will make your stuffing more moist and flavorful.

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Stuffing in a dish.

“If you add sausage or any other ingredients that you are cooking up separately, it’s great to add the cooking fat or drippings to your stuffing for that extra moisture and flavour,” Chungah Rhee, the author of “Damn Delicious: 100 Super Easy, Super Fast Recipes” and the blog Damn Delicious, told Insider.

Seafood is another surprisingly great addition to your stuffing.

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Oyster cornbread stuffing.

In New England, it’s traditional to add seafood to stuffing.

“You can add oysters, shrimp, or some people even add scallops to their stuffing,” Mayes said.

You can also add turkey giblets.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Turkeys.

Instead of throwing away the turkey giblets as you normally might, try repurposing them.

“You can add giblets to your stuffing or browned liver in some dressings,” Mayes said.

Depending on what kind of sausage you use, you can change up the flavour of your stuffing.

Erin McDowell/Insider Sauteed sausage.

While most stuffing recipes call for sweet Italian sausage, you can also switch up the kind of sausage you use. For example, if you’re looking to give your Thanksgiving stuffing recipe an added kick, you could experiment with spicy Italian sausage like this recipe from chef Emeril Lagasse.

For a non-meat option, apple slices or cubes will give your stuffing a crisp, tart flavour.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Harvested apples.

Everyone from famous chefs like Ina Garten to bloggers like Rhee of Damn Delicious have shared their own recipes for apple stuffing.

Cranberries also add a fruity element to stuffing.

Cranberries are already a holiday favourite, but they don’t need to be limited to just cranberry sauce. If you have some extra berries laying around, why not throw them into your stuffing?

The tartness of the cranberries will add flavour, while their bright colour makes for a perfect Thanksgiving plate photo opp.

Feel free to switch up what kind of bread you use.

Chuah Chiew See/Shutterstock Sourdough bread.

“A mixture of breads such as sourdough, multigrain, whole wheat, or pumpernickel makes for a great stuffing,” Rhee told Insider.

However, no matter what bread you choose, make sure it’s slightly dried so the ingredients are properly absorbed.

“Bread should be dried out,” Rhee said. “If you use fresh bread, it will end up soggy or even soupy – we don’t want that!”

Cornbread makes for a super flavorful stuffing.

Janet Moore/Shutterstock Cornbread.

While sourdough or plain white bread is traditionally used in stuffing, many people opt to use cornbread instead. Cornbread makes for a super flavorful, Southern-inspired stuffing base, and soaks up the broth and other ingredients perfectly.

“I usually use cornbread in my stuffing and I always make it the day before,” Mayes told Insider. “If I forget to make it the day before, I just overcook it for about 10 to 15 minutes to help dry it out.”

You can also use crackers for a different texture.

Juanmonino/Getty Images Crackers.

“I usually use regular day-old white bread in my stuffing, but I love to add saltine crackers to give it a little more texture as well,” Mayes said.

Cream-based soups can be a flavorful addition.

lingqi xie/Getty Images Cream of mushroom soup.

Instead of using chicken or turkey broth, you can add a ton of flavour to your stuffing by opting instead for a cream-based soup.

“If you use cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, or cream of celery soup, that’s going to add a little moisture and creaminess to your stuffing,” Mayes said.

You can also add wine.

Takashi Images/Shutterstock White wine.

If you like a little wine on Thanksgiving, why not add it to your stuffing?

“You can absolutely use a dry white wine in place of stock or even incorporate half stock and half wine for some extra flavour,” Chungah Rhee told Insider.

Most people are traditionalists when it comes to spices, but there are some you can add for a more unique flavour.

Nate LaGasa/Getty Images Spices.

“I generally stick to the essentials – thyme, rosemary, parsley, and garlic,” Rhee said. “But you could even add some nutmeg or cardamom for a little kick.”

Bell peppers can also be added to stuffing for added crunch.

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo Bell peppers in a grocery store.

Mayes said that while bell peppers are usually a go-to addition for her stuffing, she also likes to use classic vegetables like onions and celery, as well as kale or collard greens.

Pumpkin or squash also adds a nice autumnal flavour.

Causeway/Shutterstock Butternut squash cubes.

Pumpkin and butternut squash are two beloved fall vegetables and work exceptionally well in stuffing. To make the perfect pumpkin or butternut squash-filled stuffing, soften and roast your squash or pumpkin beforehand to make sure it cooks along with the other ingredients at the right time.

Brussels sprouts can also be added.

Klaus Hackenberg/Getty Images Brussels sprouts.

While carrots, celery, onions, and leeks “cover the basics,” you can also add Brussels sprouts to any traditional stuffing recipe, said Rhee.

You can also switch up what you cook your stuffing in.

benedek/Getty Images Stuffing inside a Crock-Pot.

While many cooks choose to stuff their dressing inside the turkey or bake it in a pan inside the oven, you can also make your stuffing in a slow cooker or Crock-Pot.

“Oven stuffing is always great but if you are trying to keep your oven and stovetop reserved for other dishes, a slow cooker version is another easy and delicious way to make your Thanksgiving stuffing without adding any more stress,” Rhee said.

