10 Scientifically Proven Ways To Boost Your Self-Confidence

According to a study by social media researchers at Cornell, Facebook walls can have a positive influence on the self-esteem of college students.

63 Cornell students were left alone in the university's Social Media Lab and seated either at computers with Facebook, or at computers that were turned off. The students with access to Facebook were allowed to peruse their wall posts and newsfeed for three minutes, and then all students were asked to fill out a questionnaire designed to measure their self-esteem.

The students who were allowed to spend a few minutes on Facebook had much more positive feedback about themselves than those who had sat in the control group with no computer access.