15 Ways To Beat Jet Lag

Travelling across time zones brings people to faraway destinations, but there’s one huge downside: jet lag.

Thomas Cook studied the phenomenon that leaves travellers exhausted and came up with an infographic that shows the best ways to beat jet lag.

Some useful tips include wearing sunglasses to trick your body into thinking it’s night, drinking water to stay hydrated, and keeping active. They also give advice on how to time your activities to conform to the time in your destination.

Here is the full infographic:

