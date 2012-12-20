INSTANT MBA: There Are 4 Big Ways To Effect Change In Your Company

Photo: Chris Elliott, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Chris Elliott, CEO of the restaurant chain Beef ‘O’ Brady’s:“Being able to affect change in a company with a very strong culture is a challenge. It starts with engagement, and really engagement is exactly that. We needed to be engaging with the franchise community at all levels as much as we possibly could. Starting with getting out of the office, going out and being seen, being visible, and being accessible.”



Coming into a leadership role in a business with a strong company culture requires a deep understanding of that culture and how to retain it.

Elliott says in order to get into the core of the business, leaders have to engage with employees at a meaningful level, educate them on basic aspects of running a good business, encourage them about the future, and enforce strict adherence to the standards of the brand. Doing so will ensure a healthy business and and an easy gateway to positive change.

“I spent a lot of time in my early months trying to form a sense of what it was going to take from a relationship standpoint to be able to affect positive change. It was four ‘E’s’ that I rolled out to the employees because I wanted to give the team a road map for how we were going to do business.”

