19 Ways Rich People Think Differently Than You

According to Steve Siebold, what separates the rich from the rest of us isn’t so much what they do.

It’s how they think.

Siebold spent nearly three decades interviewing millionaires around the world, and boiled his findings down in “How Rich People Think,” a book he describes as “so brutally honest it will shock some and inspire others.”

In it, he touches on everything from beliefs about the root of all evil to faith in what drives the financial markets and what parents should teach their children to set them up for financial success.

Here, find out how the rich really think — and which of these mindsets you can apply to your own life.

Mandi Woodruff contributed reporting to this post.

Rich people believe poverty is the root of all evil ... while average people think MONEY is the root of all evil. According to Siebold, there's a certain shame that comes along with 'getting rich' in lower-income communities. 'The average person has been brainwashed to believe rich people are lucky or dishonest,' he writes.

'The world class knows that while having money doesn't guarantee happiness, it does make your life easier and more enjoyable.' Rich people have an action mentality ... while average people have a lottery mentality. 'While the masses are waiting to pick the right numbers and praying for prosperity, the great ones are solving problems,' Siebold writes. 'The hero (most people) are waiting for is maybe God, government, their boss, or their spouse. It's the average person's level of thinking that breeds this approach to life and living while the clock keeps ticking away.' Rich people dream of the future ... while average people long for the good old days. 'People who believe their best days are behind them rarely get rich, and often struggle with unhappiness and depression,' Siebold writes. 'Self-made millionaires get rich because they're willing to bet on themselves and project their dreams, goals, and ideas into an unknown future.' Rich people follow their passion ... while average people earn money doing things they don't love. 'To the average person, it looks like the rich are working all the time,' Siebold says. 'But one of the smartest strategies of the world class is doing what they love and finding a way to get paid for it.' On the other hand, members of the middle class take jobs they don't enjoy 'because they need the money, and they have been trained in school and conditioned by society to live in a linear thinking world that equates earning money with physical or mental effort.' Rich people believe you have to be something to get rich ... while average people believe you have to DO something to get rich. 'That's why people like Donald Trump go from millionaire to $US9 billion in debt and come back richer than ever,' Siebold writes. 'While the masses are fixated on the doing and the immediate results of their actions, the great ones are learning and growing from every experience, whether it's a success or a failure, knowing their true reward is becoming a human success machine that eventually produces outstanding results.' Rich people know the markets are driven by emotion and greed ... while average people believe they're driven by logic and strategy. 'The rich know that the primary emotions that drive financial markets are fear and greed, and they factor this into all trades and trends they observe,' Siebold writes. 'This knowledge of human nature and its overlapping impact on trading gives them strategic advantage in building greater wealth through leverage.' Rich people teach their kids to get rich ... while average people teach their children how to survive. Rich parents teach their kids from an early age about the world of 'haves' and 'have nots,' Siebold says. While many people have argued that he's supporting the idea of elitism, he disagrees. '(People) say parents are teaching their kids to look down on the masses because they're poor. This isn't true,' he writes. 'What they're teaching their kids is to see the world through the eyes of objective reality -- the way society really is.' Rich people find peace of mind in wealth ... while average people let money stress them out. The reason wealthy people earn more wealth is that they're not afraid to admit that money can solve most problems, Siebold says. '(The middle class) sees money as a never-ending necessary evil that must be endured as part of life. The world class sees money as the great liberator, and with enough of it, they are able to purchase financial peace of mind.' Rich people would rather be educated than entertained ... while average people would rather be entertained than educated. While the rich don't put much stock in furthering wealth through formal education, they appreciate the power of learning long after college is over, Siebold explains. 'Walk into a wealthy person's home and one of the first things you'll see is an extensive library of books they have used to educate themselves on how to become more successful,' he writes. 'The middle class reads novels, tabloids, and entertainment magazines.' Rich people find comfort in uncertainty ... while average people want to be comfortable. 'Physical, psychological, and emotional comfort is the primary goal of the middle class mindset,' Siebold writes. 'World class thinkers learn early on that becoming a millionaire isn't easy and the need for comfort can be devastating. They learn to be comfortable while operating in a state of ongoing uncertainty.' Rich people know you can have it all ... while average people believe they must choose between a great family and being rich. The idea the wealth must come at the expense of family time is nothing but a 'cop out,' Siebold says. 'The masses have been brainwashed to believe it's an either/or equation,' he writes. 'The rich know you can have anything you want if you approach the challenge with a mindset rooted in love and abundance.' Want to see more research on the rich? 10 More Ways Rich People Think Differently >

