9 ways gyms will look different post-lockdown, from socially distanced workout classes to fewer lockers

picture alliance / Getty Gyms will change post-coronavirus.

As gyms begin to reopen across the US, there will be some major changes to the way you work out.

Although you may not be required to wear a mask, you will need to wipe down your machines more regularly, and you will need to social distance.

Group fitness classes will be smaller and locker rooms will be at limited capacity.

After the coronavirus started to spread throughout the US earlier this year, gyms across the country closed their doors, leaving many people to work out at home instead.

Now states are beginning to reopen, and some gyms are opening back up, too. Insider spoke with Adam Zeitsiff, president and CEO of Gold’s Gym, and McCall Gosselin, Planet Fitness’ SVP of communications, to find out what gym members can expect.

Here are nine ways gyms will be different, according to Zeitsiff and Gosselin.

Your pre-gym routine may involve a lot more planning.

MEHDI FEDOUACH / Getty Prep more.

Zeitsiff recommends you check with your gym before arrival to make sure they are actually open. He also said gym members should go the extra mile and inquire about new policies. For example, there may be no more towel service, so now you have to pack your own towel.

It’s also important that you check what your local guidelines are requiring. If your state or city requires you to wear a mask while at the gym, then make sure you pack that as well.

Zeitsiff said to bring anything that will make you feel more comfortable while in public.

“Some members are bringing their own sanitizing wipes because they prefer to wipe things down on their own,” he said. “Know ahead of time what your new routine is going to be.”

Your gym may be less crowded because they can only operate at a limited capacity.

EZEQUIEL BECERRA / Getty There will be limited capacity.

Some states are allowing gyms to open but only at 25% or 50% capacity. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have to wait to get into the gym.

Planet Fitness has opened 800 out of their 2,000 locations so far, but Gosselin said she has not seen an issue with the capacity requirements.

“People will be excited to come back, for sure,” she said. “That’s what we are seeing so far.”

The check-in process will most likely be contactless.

MEHDI FEDOUACH / Getty Checking in may be different.

Gosselin said Planet Fitness has asked all members to download the company’s app so that each member can tap their bar code for entry on their own instead of handing over a card to the front desk staff member. Zeitsiff said Gold’s Gym will implement the same policy, allowing members to hold their own phones up to the scanner.

Additionally, the staff member at the check-in counter will most likely be wearing a mask and gloves. Most gyms will not require members to wear a mask, as long as the state is not requiring people to do so.

Right now, states are not requiring gyms to do temperature checks on members when they enter, but Gosselin said Planet Fitness is doing daily temperature checks for its staff.

The floor plan of your gym may be different and some machines will be unplugged to ensure social distancing.

Courtesy of Planet Fitness Machines will be closed.

When you return to the gym, it may look different because of the floor plan.

“We are spacing equipment out on the floor, we are shutting down some cardio equipment, and we are keeping benches separate,” Zeitsiff said. “For example, if we have a row of 12 treadmills, we probably will have five or six of them functioning and the rest shut down.”

Gosselin said Planet Fitness is doing the same and even coined the term “social fitnessing” to explain why machines are shut down in the gym.

It might be harder to book a group fitness class because they’re at limited capacity.

Ethan Miller / Getty Group fitness class.

Zeitsiff said Gold’s Gym’s group exercise classes are already up and running again but at limited capacity.

“If you were able to have 30 people in a class before, you’re probably going to have 12 to 13 now,” he said. “[There will be] floor markers so everyone knows where to stand and to set up their equipment.”

Their group class schedule will also change so there’s more time between classes for a deep clean of the studios, he said.

Gym staff will be roaming to make sure everyone is social distancing and cleaning along the way.

NurPhoto / Getty Staff cleaning machines.

At Gold’s Gym, there will be “roamers,” whose job it is to walk around the gym and make sure everyone is social distancing. They will also be cleaning equipment to ensure safety.

Gosselin said Planet Fitness has a similar plan in that staff members are required to walk around every 20 minutes to clean the high traffic areas and equipment.

You’ll see interrupted business hours for cleaning.

MEHDI FEDOUACH / Getty Staff cleaning machines.

Zeitsiff said Gold’s Gym will shut down every day from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a deep clean on the entire space. The gym will also be cleaned thoroughly at the end of every day.

Planet Fitness won’t close for an hour in the middle of the day – instead, areas will be cleaned thoroughly and repeatedly throughout the day.

Your gym may ask you to help in the cleaning process by providing more cleaning stations.

Courtesy of Planet Fitness Sanitation stations are marked by orange flags.

Gosselin said Planet Fitness has increased the number of “Sanitation Stations” in each gym, which include paper towels, cleaning sprays, and hand sanitizer, so that members can do their part in stopping the spread.

“We’re also reinforcing to our members that they can help us and they have a role to play in helping our community stay strong and healthy,” she said. “We are encouraging them to wash their hands and to wipe down equipment before and after use.”

It may be more difficult to get a locker in the locker rooms, as many will not be accessible.

Stefano Guidi / Getty Locker rooms will be less crowded.

Some states are requiring locker rooms to remain closed during this time, but others are opened with limited capacity. Zeitsiff said Gold’s Gym is zip-tying some lockers shut so that members can social distance. The gym will also not provide towel service for now.

