4 Things Bad Bosses Do That Make Their Employees Quit

Employees will only put up with so much when faced with a bad boss. Eventually, they reach their breaking point and quit.

To combat this inevitable exodus, it’s important for leaders to understand what makes their employees tick. “After all, if you don’t know what you’re doing that is making them run from you, you won’t know what to avoid,” writes Steven Tulman, VP of strategy and business development at ICM, in a recent LinkedIn post.

If you’re doing one — or more — of these four things, your employees might be looking for a way out. Here are the habits you should drop now:

Lying.

No matter who you’re talking to or what you’re discussing, there’s no excuse for dishonesty. “Good leaders do not hide behind lies or make excuses,” Tulman says. “They have integrity and are able to communicate effectively with their staff.” It’s best to simply avoid lying altogether — once you’re caught in a lie, no matter how trivial, you’ll lose the respect of your employees for good.

Being a know-it-all.

If you’ve worked your way up to a management position, you probably have plenty of great ideas. However, don’t forget that your employees are full of good ideas as well. “If you constantly insist that it is ‘your way or the highway,’ you are going to end up with a lot of your staff taking the next exit and choosing a different road to travel on,” Tulman warns.

Instead, let your employees voice their thoughts and opinions. “Giving employees a chance to be heard will show them that they are a part of the team,” he suggests.

Not trusting anyone.

If you’re constantly looking over employees’ shoulders or questioning their decisions, they will become frustrated with you, Tulman cautions. “You have to trust your staff,” he says. “They know what is expected from them, and if you do not trust them to perform simple tasks or if you are over-suspicious of how they are spending their time, they will grow to resent you.”

Leave your employees to their jobs and only step in when there’s a real issue. In the long run, it will save both of you time and energy.

Failing to make tough decisions.

It’s great to be friends with your employees, but it’s important to remember that you’re still their boss. Though it might be tough, good bosses know that sometimes they need to make unpopular decisions or deliver bad news to employees. “If you avoid these situations because you want your employees to like you, you are hurting the company and hurting your employees’ chances of success,” Tulman says.

