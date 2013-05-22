21 Ways Switching To Apple Made My Life Harder

I recently switched from using a Windows PCs and Android phones to all-Apple products, all the time.



My new iPhone 5 and MacBook Pro are definitely really cool.

But when I was a PC/Android user (with an Acer laptop and phones by HTC and Samsung), Apple fans gave me the impression that angels sang every time they opened a MacBook, and that I’d never want to go back to the intolerably uncool world outside the iPhone.

Instead, I was surprised to learn that some parts of the Apple universe are a few steps behind the pace. Using Apple gadgets actually made my life harder, in some ways.

