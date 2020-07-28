These tiny drink factories can be powered by the sun to allow users to create a brewery almost anywhere — here's how they work

Wayout Wayout microfactory.

Swedish company Wayout created beverage microfactories that can be plugged in anywhere.

Users select recipes, order ingredients, and more through an app.

The microfactories minimise emissions, energy, and plastic waste.

Transportation and food systems are some of the largest industries contributing to climate change, and Swedish company Wayout has a solution beer and a smartphone app. The company’s microfactories treat water and turn it into different beverages, all within a machine smaller than 350 square feet.

Wayout’s microfactories are “plug and play,” so beverages can be ready to go almost immediately as long as the operator has water and a power source. They come with materials for brewing beer and cider, which are ready in about a week, plus syrups for different sodas. Owners can customise any kind of craft beers or soda they can imagine, with the help of Wayout’s brewmasters.

With these microfactories, Wayout has removed many of the biggest environmental impacts of typical consumption. All the energy and emissions from bottling drinks, logistics, distribution, and producing plastic are gone when beverages are produced on-site. One safari camp in the Serengeti is already making plans to use a solar powered microfactory to produce four custom craft beers only available at the camp.

Here’s how it works.

The first and most important thing Wayout microfactories do is treat water to make it suitable for drinking. It can even desalinate salt water, and treat 300 litres of water per hour.

Depending on what ingredients are included, the microfactory can make still or sparkling flavored water, plus tonics and soda.

Then, drinks are served cold directly from the module.

The microfactory can contain a full brewery, with water, hops, malt, and yeast to brew beer.

The microfactory weighs about 7.5 tons empty, and 12.5 tons when full.

It has a capacity of brewing 3,000 litres every month, and preparing 70,000 litres of water per month.

Serving these drinks instead of bottled plastic or glass, each microfactory can prevent eight tons of CO2 and up to 200,000 plastic bottles each month.

The microfactories can even be powered by solar energy for greater sustainability.

The machine automatically recycles water and energy, too.

Besides manually loading ingredients, every aspect of the microfactory is controlled through Wayout’s app.

The first of these microfactories was delivered to Nairobi in January, and the next will be for a safari camp in the Serengeti, which can serve craft brews onsite.

