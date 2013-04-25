Here's What The Cast Of 'Wayne's World' Looks Like Today

The cast of 1992’s hit film “Wayne’s World” gathered Tuesday for a 21-year reunion screening at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills.



The night’s panel event sold out in 90 seconds once tickets went on sale.

The Hollywood Reporter called it “a public burying of the hatchet” after actor Dana Carvey and director Penelope Spheeris both notoriously fell out with Mike Myers after he blocked Spheeris from directing the 1993 sequel because “she’d ignored his edit suggestions on the original.”

Carvey and Myers, who originated the “Wayne’s World” sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” have apparently never been close.

But the pair fooled audiences in the 90s playing best friends Garth Algar and and Wayne Campbell. They even won the MTV Movie Award in 1992 for Best On-Screen Duo:

Today, Dana Carvey, 57, and Mike Myers, 49, get along just fine. While both have shorter hair, it appears Myers has taken Carvey’s cue on the glasses:

Here’s the entire “Wayne’s World” cast Tuesday night in Beverly Hills: (From left) Lara Flynn Boyle, Penelope Spheeris, Mike Myers, Lorne Michaels, Rob Lowe and Dana Carvey.

Probably the most unrecognizable from the 2013 cast photo is 43-year-old actress Lara Flynn Boyle. Here’s what she looks like today:

And here’s the actress playing character “Stacy” in 1992’s “Wayne’s World”:

Just three years older than her co-star Lara Flynn Boyle, 46-year-old actress Tia Carrere has aged slightly more gracefully:

Here she was playing love interest “Cassandra” in the 1992 film:

But it’s 49-year-old Robe Lowe who’s barely aged a day:

Since playing bad guy “Benjamin Kane” in “Wayne’s World”:

21 years later, “Wayne’s World” has grossed over $183 million worldwide.

