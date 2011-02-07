EXCELLENT: Wayne's World Returns To SNL To Give Oscar Picks

Maybe they figured it was too soon for an Anderson Cooper cold open.



Instead SNL opened with the surprise return of Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprising Wayne’s World and giving their Oscar picks.

“Best of all, this year there was a movie called Winter’s…Bone.”

“Natalie Portman is so hot in Black Swan…I could make a Mila out of her Kunis.”

Yep. Video below.



