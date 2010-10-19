Wayne Rooney's Sponsors Not Thrilled He Cheated On His Wife While She Was Pregnant

Kevin Baumer

Star soccer player Wayne Rooney of Manchester United has been dropped by his second major sponsor in less than a month as fallout from allegations that Rooney had extramarital relations with prostitutes while his wife was pregnant.

The company, ironically named Tiger Beer, followed in the footsteps of Coca-Cola in ceasing its advertising campaign (video below) with Rooney.

See what the world of Tiger Beer drinkers will be missing.

