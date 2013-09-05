Wayne Rooney Posts A Picture Of His Gruesome Head Injury [WARNING: Graphic]

Wayne Rooney posted two pictures of the cut on his head on his Facebook page. The post came after people questioned the severity of the injury he suffered during practice and his commitment to the English national team.

The injury was initially reported as a “cut” on his forehead and kept Rooney out of last weekend’s Manchester United match. But as pictures show, the wound is quite severe. Rooney will also miss two upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

This is not the first time Rooney has suffered a gruesome gash. During a match last season, Rooney received a deep cut to his thigh. That injury, which can be seen below, kept Rooney out of action for a month…

Post by Wayne Rooney. Here is a closer view of the cut... Post by Wayne Rooney. Here is the cut Rooney suffered last season...

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5038fe7aeab8ea6f5400001e/image.jpg" alt="Wayne Rooney" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="Fox Soccer"]

