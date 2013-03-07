There Are rumours That Wayne Rooney Is Going To Leave Manchester United After He Was Benched Yesterday

Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

A day after Wayne Rooney was left out of the starting lineup in Manchester United’s controversial Champions League loss to Real Madrid, the UK tabloids are full of rumours that the star is set to leave the club.Tomorrow’s front page of the Daily Star reads, “ROONEY OUT OF MAN U.”



The actual story isn’t online yet, but the blurb says the club will sell him for £20 million and try to replace him with Cristiano Ronaldo … which sounds crazy.

The Times of London is floating the rumours as well, reporting that the club is willing to sell Rooney and suggesting that the newly rich French club PSG is readying a £40 million bid.

The Guardian tangentially wrote about the rumours, reporting that Man City would not be a possible landing spot for the English striker.

Important note: Crazy transfer rumours in English soccer are rampant. It’s part of the culture. So who knows how much truth there is to any of this.

But we do know that Rooney and the club had a falling out in 2010. It’ll be a storyline to watch this summer.

Here’s the Daily Star front page (he’s at the bottom):

Photo: Daily Star

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.