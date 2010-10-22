Wayne Rooney Re-Signs Contract With Man Utd., Team's Highest Paid Player Ever

Photo: Wikimedia Commons – Gordon Flood

Wayne Rooney has just signed a five-year contract with Manchester United, reversing weeks of speculation that he would leave for a higher contract.The terms of Rooney’s contract were not released. Previously he had been asking for up to $400,000-a-week. United had refused to pay more than $208,000-a-week.



And it was pretty clear that clubs like Manchester City or Chelsea were willing to pay $400,000-a-week…

So we can assume Rooney is getting top dollar, far-and-away the highest salary ever in a club that was home to Christiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

Looks like United isn’t dead yet. It’s just plunging into an era where superstars set the rules.

Incidentally, Rooney also had to deal with hooligans who turned up at his front gate last night and shouted “if you leave Man United we’re going to kill you.”

