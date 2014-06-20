Here's Wayne Rooney Somehow Not Scoring From Point-Blank Range Twice

England’s Wayne Rooney finally scored his first ever World Cup goal in the 75th minute against Uruguay.

In the first 60 minutes, though, it looked like his drought was going to continue when he missed two golden chances from point-blank range.

The first was a header from a few feet away:

The second was a left-footed shot from maybe eight yards away:

Third chance is the charm!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.