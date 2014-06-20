Here's Wayne Rooney Somehow Not Scoring From Point-Blank Range Twice

Tony Manfred
Wayne rooney headerESPN

England’s Wayne Rooney finally scored his first ever World Cup goal in the 75th minute against Uruguay.

In the first 60 minutes, though, it looked like his drought was going to continue when he missed two golden chances from point-blank range.

The first was a header from a few feet away:

Rooney headerESPN

The second was a left-footed shot from maybe eight yards away:

Rooney shotESPN

Third chance is the charm!

