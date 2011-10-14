Wayne Rooney Is Banned From The EURO 2012 Group Stage After He Kicked An Opponent On Purpose

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Wayne Rooney’s latest blowup will cost him and England the first three games of the 2012 European Championship next year after receiving a three-game suspension for intentionally kicking an opponent.The foul (which can be seen here) came during the 73rd minute of England’s match last Friday against Montenegro. Rooney, who was cut off from a ball he had played, can then be seen intentionally kicking Miodrag Dzudovic from behind. Dzudovic, of course, then collapsed as if somebody had taken a baseball bat to his chest.



Rooney wrote a letter of apology to UEFA asking that the suspension be limited to two games, and not the three games that is mandated in the governing rule book. And it is fair to say that Rooney’s past transgressions probably played a part UEFA’s decision to impose the maximum penalty.

Either way, without Rooney in the group stage of EURO 2012, England’s hopes of winning the major tournament just took a big blow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.