Wayne Rooney's Teammates Think His $50,000 Hair Transplant Made Him A Better Player

Photo: twitter.com

Wayne Rooney is playing so well this season because he paid $50,000 for hair transplants earlier this summer, say his Manchester United teammates.From Yahoo! Sports:



“At first the lads were teasing him about playing better and looking more lively now he has got a head of hair again,” a source told Yahoo! Sports. “But now it really does seem like there is a new confidence about him and a spring in his step. Frankly, everyone is pretty excited about it.”

Rooney underwent the procedure this summer after he was starting to go bold at age 25.

He was very open about the whole thing, tweeting, “Hi all there’s my head. It will take a few months to grow. Still a bit bloody to. But that’s all normal. #hairwego” along with a picture in June.

He’s been rejuvenated this season — scoring in the team’s 3-0 win over Tottenham yesterday and leading the team to a 2-0-0 record.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.