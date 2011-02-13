Watch Wayne Rooney Score The Best Bicycle Kick Ever As Manchester United Wins

One of the best goals you’ll ever see happened in the 78th minute of today’s Man. U v. Man. City match. Wayne Rooney launched an incredible bicycle kick past the Man. City goalie to help Manchester United take a 2-1 lead. They’d go on to win by that score.



In the words of the announcer: “Oh, wonderful! What A GOAL! What a play! In what a place! And what a player!”

Video below:

