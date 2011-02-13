Watch Wayne Rooney Score The Best Bicycle Kick Ever As Manchester United Wins

Adam Fusfeld

One of the best goals you’ll ever see happened in the 78th minute of today’s Man. U v. Man. City match. Wayne Rooney launched an incredible bicycle kick past the Man. City goalie to help Manchester United take a 2-1 lead. They’d go on to win by that score.

In the words of the announcer: “Oh, wonderful! What A GOAL! What a play! In what a place! And what a player!”

Video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.