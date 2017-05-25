'Horrified' Wayne Rooney donates £100,000 to victims of Manchester concert bombing

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has donated £100,000 to the victims of Monday’s terror attack in his team’s home city through his charity The Wayne Rooney Foundation.

A statement on the Foundation’s website read: “Following this week’s shocking events in Manchester, the Wayne Rooney Foundation is making an immediate donation of £100,000 to provide support and practical help for victims and their families.”

Rooney made a cameo appearance during United’s 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Before the game, he said: “There are moments in life that instantly affect you and stop you in your tracks [and] Monday night was one of those occasions.”

“Like so many others, I have enjoyed great nights at the arena, often with my family. As a father, I am horrified that a night out for so many young people could end so tragically.”

“My heart goes out all those affected. Please give whatever you can.”

Donations can be made online at BT.com/Rooney. Or, to donate £5, text “CityUnited” to 70800.

