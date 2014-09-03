HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Insane Ranch Of 'Mr. Las Vegas' For A Discounted $US30 Million

Megan Willett
Wayne newton homeRedfin

“Casa de Shenandoah,” the Las Vegas home owned by singer Wayne Newton — a.k.a. Mr. Las Vegas — for more than 45 years, has been majorly discounted, according to real estate website Redfin.

The 36-acre property was initially listed for $US70 million in September 2013. The home was taken off the market and re-listed a month later for $US48 million, and then finally discounted to $US30 million on Tuesday.

The estate has eight separate homes, a huge garage, 37 stables, a tennis court, and even its own jumbo jet and terminal.

Even crazier, it once had a functioning zoo with Arabian horses, sloths, penguins, lemurs, and more than 100 birds. Newton moved in June 2013 after a legal battle over the future of the property, and the animals were relocated to wildlife centres.

The main house at Casa de Shenandoah is a two-story structure with three bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and more than 9,000 square feet.

There's also a nice swimming pool in the backyard.

The entire property spans 36 acres, and has eight separate homes.

There even a building for private events on the property.

It has a humongous ballroom inside.

Newton called the garage a 'car museum' because of how big it was.

There's even an airport, complete with its own private jet.

The boarding area actually looks like a real airport.

Here's a look at the cockpit.

The interior could be nice once you unwrap the plastic from the furniture...

There's also a tennis court on the property that needs a little sprucing up.

All the other houses have their own pools, too. Like this one.

Same with this one.

Oh, and don't forget the stables.

Wayne Newton and his family used to breed Arabian horses here.

There's a riding ring on the property where the horses practice jumping.

As well as an equestrian water track that leads back towards the stables. The horses would supposedly perform water tricks here.

For a time, Casa de Shenandoah was a zoo.

It was stocked with over 100 types of birds, as well as sloths, penguins, and lemurs.

If you're really lucky, you may still see a few peacocks roaming the property.

More troubled real estate:

Step Inside Celine Dion's Lavish Florida Compound, Now On Sale For A Discounted $US62 Million >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.