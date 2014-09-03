HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Insane Ranch Of 'Mr. Las Vegas' For A Discounted $US30 Million

“Casa de Shenandoah,” the Las Vegas home owned by singer Wayne Newton — a.k.a. Mr. Las Vegas — for more than 45 years, has been majorly discounted, according to real estate website Redfin.

The 36-acre property was initially listed for $US70 million in September 2013. The home was taken off the market and re-listed a month later for $US48 million, and then finally discounted to $US30 million on Tuesday.

The estate has eight separate homes, a huge garage, 37 stables, a tennis court, and even its own jumbo jet and terminal.

Even crazier, it once had a functioning zoo with Arabian horses, sloths, penguins, lemurs, and more than 100 birds. Newton moved in June 2013 after a legal battle over the future of the property, and the animals were relocated to wildlife centres.

