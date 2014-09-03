HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Insane Ranch Of 'Mr. Las Vegas' For A Discounted $US30 Million

“Casa de Shenandoah,” the Las Vegas home owned by singer Wayne Newton — a.k.a. Mr. Las Vegas — for more than 45 years, has been majorly discounted, according to real estate website Redfin.
The 36-acre property was initially listed for $US70 million in September 2013. The home was taken off the market and re-listed a month later for $US48 million, and then finally discounted to $US30 million on Tuesday.
The estate has eight separate homes, a huge garage, 37 stables, a tennis court, and even its own jumbo jet and terminal.
Even crazier, it once had a functioning zoo with Arabian horses, sloths, penguins, lemurs, and more than 100 birds. Newton moved in June 2013 after a legal battle over the future of the property, and the animals were relocated to wildlife centres.
The main house at Casa de Shenandoah is a two-story structure with three bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and more than 9,000 square feet.
As well as an equestrian water track that leads back towards the stables. The horses would supposedly perform water tricks here.
