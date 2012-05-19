Wayne Newton Abused Penguins, Harassed Horse Trainer: Suit

Photo: Shutterstock/Smith

Vegas star Wayne Newton is reportedly being accused of sexually harassing a horse trainer and causing penguin deaths.CSD LLC, the company that bought the rights to turn Newton’s estate into the next Graceland, filed suit against the entertainer over the allegedly stalled project, the AP is reporting.



The company claims Newton’s property was in disrepair after CSD bought the rights to the project.

“The penguin ponds were disgustingly dirty, full of algae and were endangering the penguins, all of whom were were sick and many had died,” the lawsuit said, according to the AP.

Newton is also accused of trying to kiss a horse trainer repeatedly and neglecting his horses. CSD is trying to get Newton to leave the estate.

The entertainer called the suit “salacious” in a statment Friday and claimed that CSC had breached a contract on the project.

