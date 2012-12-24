NRA Chief LITERALLY Froths At The Mouth During Contentious Meet The Press Interview

Lots of people were noticing this on Twitter while NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre appeared on “Meet The Press” this morning and defended the organisation‘s response to the Sandy Hook shooting:



Indeed, they were not exaggerating:

Photo: NBC

It came during a rather contentious interview with “Meet the Press” host David Gregory, who challenged LaPierre on his response to the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

At one point, Gregory tried to see if LaPierre would budge on anything involving guns, holding up a high-capacity magazine clip and asking if he would support a limit on the amount of bullets a clip could hold.

“This is a matter of logic, Mr. LaPierre,” Gregory said. “Because anybody watching this is going to say, ‘Hey, wait a minute. I just heard Mr. LaPierre say that we should try anything that might reduce the violence. And you’re telling me that it’s not a matter of common sense that if you don’t have an ability to shoot off 30 rounds without reloading, that, just possibly, you could reduce the loss of life?”

“I don’t buy your argument for a minute,” LaPierre said. “There are so many different ways he could’ve done it.”

In the interview, LaPierre also repeated his call to put armed officers in every school.

Here’s another look at the froth:

Photo: NBC

