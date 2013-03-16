NRA Chief: All Liberals Want A Universal Gun Registry, Which Will Then Get Used By Chinese Hackers

Brett LoGiurato, Grace Wyler

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre gave his much-anticipated speech this morning at CPAC in Washington, D.C., where he ripped the idea that stricter and more expansive background checks would do anything to reduce the nation’s gun violence.

LaPierre accused liberals of wanting stronger background checks for a different motivation — a national gun registry. He said that registry would be subsequently used by Chinese hackers and Mexican “gangs.”

Our politics editor, Grace Wyler, is on the scene in Washington. Here’s some of what she’s gathered from LaPierre’s speech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.