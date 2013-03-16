NRA Chief: All Liberals Want A Universal Gun Registry, Which Will Then Get Used By Chinese Hackers

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre gave his much-anticipated speech this morning at CPAC in Washington, D.C., where he ripped the idea that stricter and more expansive background checks would do anything to reduce the nation’s gun violence.



LaPierre accused liberals of wanting stronger background checks for a different motivation — a national gun registry. He said that registry would be subsequently used by Chinese hackers and Mexican “gangs.”

Our politics editor, Grace Wyler, is on the scene in Washington. Here’s some of what she’s gathered from LaPierre’s speech:

Wayne LaPierre calls universal background check a “placebo” #CPAC2013 #NRA — grace wyler (@grace_lightning) March 15, 2013

Wayne LaPierre on background checks: “Are they insane?” He’s said insane or crazy like 10 times — grace wyler (@grace_lightning) March 15, 2013

Wayne LaPierre speculates that registry of gun owners would be used by “gangs” from Mexico and Chinese hackers. #CPAC2013 #NRA — grace wyler (@grace_lightning) March 15, 2013

Wayne LaPierre: “The one thing a violent rapist deserves to face is a good woman with a gun.” #NRA #CPAC2013 — grace wyler (@grace_lightning) March 15, 2013

Wayne LaPierre: “This is your time to stand and fight!” Huge standing ovation as he exits. — grace wyler (@grace_lightning) March 15, 2013

