Meet The Financial Services Vet Who Did 30 Ironman Triathlons In 30 Days

This is seriously one of the most insane and badass accomplishments we’ve ever heard.

Wayne P. Kurtz, a financial services industry veteran and endurance athlete, recently finished the Triple DECA Ironman in Italy, which consists of 30 Ironmans in 30 consecutive days, Lava Magazine T.J. Murphy reports.

A regular Ironman triathlon consists of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run.

In 30 days, Kurtz completed 72 miles of swimming, 3,360 miles of biking and 786 miles of running. It took him 453 hours and 7 minutes, according to Lava Magazine.

What’s more is the 46-year-old has now finished three Triple DECA Ironmans. Finishing a Triple DECA gets your name included in the Guinness World Records book.

Kurtz also has over 300 endurance race finishes, including a bunch of 100 mile runs, 48-hour runs, DECA Ironmans and double Irons.

According to his bio, he has worked in the financial services industry for more than 20 years in various areas including, operations management, marketing/sales, fiscal planning, M&A and P&L management.

