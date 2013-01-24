Wayne Gretzky Is Selling His Custom Designed Mansion In California For $15 Million

Wayne Gretzky is selling his custom designed home in California for $15 million, according to Yahoo! Sports.



Gretzky designed the 11,000 square foot home with the help of Richard Landry who also designed a home for Tom Brady.

The giant mansion has 6 bedrooms (one of which we’re guessing belongs to Gretzky’s daughter Paulina), 7.5 bathrooms, a movie theatre, a pool, tennis courts, an outdoor wood-burning pizza oven, and two guests homes, one of which is a full gym.

