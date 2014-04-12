Wayne Gretzky Is Selling His Stunning California Mansion For $US10.5 Million

Tony Olivero
Gretzky House Pool 4Engels & Volkers

Wayne Gretzky, the NHL’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points is selling his 8,711-square-foot mansion for $US10.5 million, the Real Estalker reports.

The property in Thousand Oaks, California has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Highlighted by a scenic view of rolling hills, a courtyard entrance complete with a fountain, and an immaculate pool area, the home is absolutely breathtaking.

The front of the property.

View of the courtyard complete with fountain.

The entrance.

The mansion's kitchen.

A view of an interior room in the Gretzky mansion.

The living room.

Another view of the living room.

A patio with a picturesque view of the pool.

Another patio area.

The gym overlooks the pool as well.

A lounge area adjacent to the pool.

The pool area.

A view from one side of the pool.

A view from the other side of the pool.

Another view of the pool area.

A view of the pool area at dusk.

