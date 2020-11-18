Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky dressed up as a caddy to celebrate Dustin Johnson's Masters win

AP Photo/Tony Avelar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged since 2013, so the NHL legend decided to celebrate his future son-in-law’s Masters win in style.

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters in dominant fashion, setting a new scoring record at Augusta National.

The golf pro’s future father-in-law – NHL legend Wayne Gretzky – celebrated Johnson’s historic feat by dressing up in a caddy outfit.

Johnson and Gretzky’s daughter, Paulina, got engaged in 2013 after less than a year of dating, and they still have yet to tie the knot.

Dustin Johnson may be the champion of the moment, but the golfer’s future father-in-law knows more than a thing or two about winning.

Wayne Gretzky â€” known to hockey fans as The Great One â€” is an NHL icon, winning four Stanley Cups during his illustrious career. He’s also the father of Paulina Gretzky, who has been engaged to Johnson since 2013.

Harry How/Getty Images Wayne Gretzky (right) and future son-in-law Dustin Johnson play a round of golf in matching bucket hats.

So after Johnson won the 2020 Masters in dominant fashion on Sunday â€” hitting three straight birdies en route to a new Augusta National record â€” Gretzky was ready to celebrate the PGA star accordingly.

In a photo shared on social media, the Canadian legend donned a replica of the signature all-white jumpsuits worn by caddies at Augusta National when Johnson came back after his feat at the iconic Georgia course. Gretzky even found a green cap with the Masters logo emblazoned on the front to complete the look.

99 keeping it ???? Wayne Gretzky broke out the caddie outfit to celebrate his future son-in-law Dustin Johnson winning the Masters (????: IG/kmelnichenko) pic.twitter.com/E1oUdbECcA — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) November 16, 2020

Wayne wasn’t the only Gretzky celebrating Johnson’s incredible victory. Paulina was on hand at Augusta National to celebrate with her fiancÃ©, and even gave him a kiss on the 18th hole after the final round.

REUTERS/Mike Segar Paulina Gretzky (left) kisses fiancé Dustin Johnson after he won the 2020 Masters.

And on Monday, after raking in $US2 million in prize money for his win, Johnson joined his fianceÃ© and a group of friends on a private jet to the Caribbean to properly celebrate in paradise. Kristina Melnichenko, who is on the trip with the couple and shared the photo of Wayne Gretzky to her Instagram,shared snaps of the ongoing vacation to her Instagram. Among other activities, the group has been taking shots and playing giant jenga together.

