Wayne Gretzky Turns 50 On Wednesday, Here Are 99 Of His Greatest Accomplishments

Wayne Gretzky turns 50 on Wednesday. To celebrate No. 99 hitting the half-century mark we have compiled 99 accomplishments of his time in hockey.

0 – Playoff appearances in four seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes.

1 – Gretzky scored his first NHL goal in the third period of his third game against Vancouver Canucks goalie Glen Hanlon on Oct. 14, 1979.

2 – As in ’02, when he steered the Canadian men’s hockey team as its executive director to Olympic gold in Salt Lake City.

3 – Assists in three games as an emergency call-up with the Peterborough Petes in 1977.

4 – Stanley Cups won by the Edmonton Oilers with Gretzky.



