Wayne Gretzky Turns 50 On Wednesday, Here Are 99 Of His Greatest Accomplishments

Tim Wharnsby
Wayne Gretzky vs. the Oilers

Wayne Gretzky turns 50 on Wednesday. To celebrate No. 99 hitting the half-century mark we have compiled 99 accomplishments of his time in hockey.

0 – Playoff appearances in four seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes.

1 – Gretzky scored his first NHL goal in the third period of his third game against Vancouver Canucks goalie Glen Hanlon on Oct. 14, 1979.

2 – As in ’02, when he steered the Canadian men’s hockey team as its executive director to Olympic gold in Salt Lake City.

3 – Assists in three games as an emergency call-up with the Peterborough Petes in 1977.

4 – Stanley Cups won by the Edmonton Oilers with Gretzky.

Read the full story at CBCSports.ca >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.