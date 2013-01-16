Apple's 'Find My Phone' Feature Keeps Sending People To This Poor Guy's House

Apple’s “Find My iPhone” feature lets people track a lost or stolen iPhone to make it easier to recover, and for the past two years, it’s mistakenly sent dozens of people to Wayne Dobson’s house in Las Vegas, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.



The 59-year-old retiree is no thief and now has a sign posted on his front door reading in part, “No Lost Cell Phones.” He even sleeps near the front door in order to answer it more quickly when angry people arrive, demanding their phones back anyway.

The problem only seems to affect Sprint iPhones and company officials are investigating potential causes.

“It’s very difficult to say, ‘I don’t have your phone,’ in any other way other than, ‘I don’t have your phone,'” he told the paper.

It’s a tough situation that we hope is resolved quickly.

