“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” veteran and current “Let’s Make A Deal” host Wayne Brady did an Ask Me Anything on Reddit earlier today.Here’s a link to the full AMA.



We’ve curated some of his best responses below.

Wayne, who was your favourite guest to improv with on Whose Line?

“It was def Robin Williams. It was my dream to work with that guy. And to be able to improvise with him was amazing. I almost had a comedy stroke right on stage.”

During the Whose Line days, it seemed like you, Ryan and Colin all had really great chemistry, that didn’t quite translate to all of the various “fourth members”. Were you three friends outside of the show, or was there just some natural chemistry that was there?

“I met everyone once I started doing the show. The other guys knew each other and worked together a lot but I was the new kid. The thing about being on Wliia was that it was always fresh because we didn’t hang out, so the taping was a cool party. I think some people love the notion that we worked together and then went home to our four tier bunk bed to have improvised pillow fights.”

Any stories you can share from your appearance on Chappelle’s show? How did he pitch the idea? What was the shoot like, etc?

“The Chapelle Show idea came from Dave calling me up at my show and saying that he was a fan and wanted to do a sketch for his last show. I’d run into a couple of his writers and maybe I said that i thought that the Paul Mooney joke was stupid. So, I get this call and the next thing I know we’re shooting this classic sketch. He and his writing partner came up with the training day thing and I did the part where the cop gets it.”

What’s the best improv tip you could offer for all of us here that wish we could be funny/witty on the fly?

“The best thing I can say is don’t try too hard. If the opportunity is there, it’ll be easy. No one likes the tool who tries to out funny everyone 24-7. and read a lot. Just having a ton of trivia and literary references makes you better armed.”

