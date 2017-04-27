Waymo is now letting ordinary people sign up to test its self-driving cars in Phoenix

Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving car company is looking for people to test their technology. Anyone living in Phoenix can now apply to ride in one of their cars.

Waymo is a spin-off of the Google self-driving car project. The self-driving tech company has over 2 million miles of self-driving experience. Each car comes with a technician that can take over in the case of an emergency. There are already 100 Fiat-Chrysler Pacifica minivans on the road, with 500 more to come. The tests will help Waymo better understand how people use self-driving cars.

