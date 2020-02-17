Inside the chaotic 'Valentine's Day massacre' at Wayfair where hundreds of workers lost their jobs

AP Photo/Jenny Kane ‘The difficult human impact of this is that today we are telling approximately 550 people that their roles no longer exist and they will depart Wayfair,’ Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah said.

Wayfair announced last week that more than 500 workers would be laid off, including 350 workers at its Boston headquarters.

Business Insider spoke with four Wayfair employees, three of whom were laid off, who described how the “Valentine’s Day massacre” unfurled Thursday.

These employees described the news as a shock. “I thought I would be an insider to what was happening … I was completely blind-sided,” one former HR employee said.

Between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, hundreds of Wayfair’s US employees were asked to gather in meeting rooms at the company’s Boston headquarters or to log in to Google Hangouts video calls for a mandatory meeting with heads of human resources. These employees were told they would be losing their jobs at the company effective immediately.

At about the same time, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah sent out a company-wide email informing the rest of the organisation of the news.

“Since we founded the company in 2002 we have always had periods where we invested very heavily in the business and periods where we have worked to drive greater efficiency of all our resources,” Shah wrote.

He continued: “On reflection this last period of investment went on too long (as an example, doubling our OpEx team from 4,000 to 8,000 in just two years) and we find ourselves at a place where we are, from an execution standpoint, investing in too many disparate areas, with an uneven quality and speed of execution.

“The difficult human impact of this is that today we are telling approximately 550 people that their roles no longer exist and they will depart Wayfair.”

Just after 10:30 a.m. ET a company representative confirmed the layoffs in a statement to Business Insider, clarifying that the cuts would affect 3% of the company’s 17,000-person workforce and that 350 of the jobs affected would be employees at its Boston headquarters. The 3% also included a group of employees at its Berlin office who were laid off earlier in the week.

In an email to Business Insider on Friday, a company representative confirmed the company had not announced the US layoffs before Thursday morning. Managers of affected employees were told of the layoffs ahead of the meetings on Thursday, the person said.

Business Insider talked to four workers at Wayfair’s US offices about the events leading up to the layoffs. Three of these employees were affected by the cuts and described them as a “shock,” also sharing details about the atmosphere at Wayfair’s Boston headquarters as hundreds of employees were asked to pack up their desks and leave the office. All four of these employees requested to remain anonymous to speak frankly about their experience – their identities were verified by Business Insider, however.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters Niraj Shah, Wayfair’s cofounder and CEO.

The ‘Valentine’s Day massacre’



One Wayfair engineer, who was not affected by the layoffs, said workers described Thursday’s events as the “Valentine’s Day massacre,” falling just one day before Valentine’s Day.

Until early Thursday morning, this employee said they had no knowledge of the cuts.

At 2:01 a.m. ET, members of the engineering team received a Slack message from Bill Lincoln, an associate director of engineering, which said various back-end systems were being locked as the company “processes some changes.” In this message, Lincoln said he expected to unlock these systems by the afternoon.

A former employee from the talent team in Wayfair’s Boston office said that they first became concerned for their job security in November after they were told by management that there would be a halt on hiring. But three weeks ago, a director at the company said their jobs would be “fine” and they “had nothing to worry about.”

A representative for Wayfair declined to comment on this.

On Thursday morning, this employee was told to head to a meeting room in Boston after being informed over an email that there was going to be an “organizational restructuring” and that they were “directly affected.”

“I knew I was going to be laid off,” the former employee said in a phone conversation with Business Insider, adding that everyone in the meeting room “was waiting for the shoe to drop.”

These employees gathered in groups of 40 in each room and were handed their severance letters along with grey tote bags and told to go back to their desks to pack up their things. “Everyone was crying,” including the people who weren’t laid off, the former employee said.

Another employee, who was also laid off Thursday and worked in the company’s talent-management department, said they had no idea about the restructurings until the past week despite being part of the HR team.

This former employee said that they were told by their manager on Tuesday that “something was happening” and that they “felt terrible” but in the day and a half that followed heard nothing further from their manager. “My direct manager stopped talking to me,” the person said in a recent phone conversation with Business Insider.

“I thought I would be an insider to what was happening … I was completely blind-sided; It was very shocking.”

This employee was laid off over a video conference call. During the call, they were told they would have seven days to sign their severance package but would forfeit the package if they spoke poorly about the company. All three of the employees Business Insider spoke with worked at the company for less than 12 months and were offered two weeks of severance pay.

“I don’t have any bad feeling about the situation, but the situation was handled very oddly in my opinion,” the former talent-team employee said.

“There was no warning,” the person added. “To me, that was very odd.”

Got a tip? Contact this reporter via the encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 (646) 768-4716 using a non-work phone, by email [email protected], or by Twitter DM @MarySHanbury.

