AOL just announced that it will sell 800 patents to Microsoft for $1 billion cash.



Way to go, Tim Armstrong!

Attention Yahoo’s Scott Thompson: this is how you make big money off a patent portfolio without poisoning your rep in Silicon Valley (and getting counter-sued in the process).

