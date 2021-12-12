I ate 12 of Wawa’s cold sandwiches and ranked them from worst to best

- Wawa is a convenience store along the East Coast that’s known for its assortment of sandwiches.
- I am a die-hard Wawa fan so I tried some of the chain’s cold hoagies, clubs, and stacks.
- The worst sandwich was the Italian sub and the best was the spicy turkey club with bacon.
The texture of the famous Wawa hoagie bread was consistent at least — soft and chewy, just as I had hoped it would be. It wasn’t messy at all due to the lack of lettuce and tomato.
I would not order this sandwich again, but if you’re a fan of Italian subs and want to give this one a try, I suggest ordering it with a condiment and some other toppings to cut the saltiness.
But this sandwich was stuffed — there was tuna all over the paper as soon as I unwrapped it. The salad had a lot of mayonnaise in it, which caused the multigrain bread to get soggy.
It tasted quite fishy and the crunch of the celery got lost in the salad.
It was the messiest sandwich I tried from the menu and I wouldn’t get it again.
Although the salad tasted the same with lots of mayonnaise and a very fishy flavor, the hoagie held up much better than the multigrain bread.
I preferred the soft, chewy texture of the hoagie. I would order it again and add lettuce and tomato to it.
The default sandwich did not come with toppings so next time I would add lettuce and tomato to it because I enjoy a hearty sandwich.
I really liked the flavor and chunky texture of the chicken salad. It wasn’t as moist as the tuna one and it had just the right amount of mayonnaise in it.
I would definitely order this hoagie again — but I’d be sure to ask for extra chicken salad.
This sandwich was much better than the chicken-salad hoagie because of the condiments. Still, the middle piece of white bread got lost in the filling.
The bread was too soft for my liking but I would order it again and ask for it to be toasted.
My only complaint was that this hoagie was a bit on the dry side. A little garlic aioli or even plain mayonnaise would’ve brought this sandwich up a few notches.
It wasn’t messy at all and had a nice bite to it because of the squash and tomatoes.
I appreciated the provolone cheese and would even ask for another slice next time so it doesn’t get overpowered by all of the vegetables.
Luckily, the flavor of the ham was very good and I loved the addition of the spicy mustard paired with the ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
The multigrain bread held up despite all of the meat between the two pieces and the texture of the sandwich was chewy but not messy.
I would order this sandwich again and ask for less meat next time.
It was a little on the dry side but that didn’t stop me from eating the entire thing. It met my standards for a BLT, but I think it needed a condiment.
The texture was crunchy from the bacon and chewy from the soft hoagie. The shredded lettuce made the sandwich a bit messy like it did for some of the others on the menu.
I would order this sandwich again and add some mayonnaise or mustard to it.
It had the perfect amount of turkey on it which wasn’t salty at all compared to other versions I’ve eaten.
I really liked the flavor of the spinach instead of the typical shredded lettuce I would normally get.
The hoagie was chewy and it wasn’t messy at all. I immediately tasted all of the flavors as soon as I took my first bite without anything sliding out.
It was a little dry since I tried it exactly as it appears on the Wawa menu, but I would definitely order this sandwich again and customize it by adding mayonaise.
I can’t say enough good things about this club sandwich. It was delicious and one of the best clubs on the menu.
The combination of ham and Swiss was tasty and the amount of meat, cheese, lettuce, and bacon was just right. The sandwich came with mayonnaise, which I loved.
This club’s texture was chewy from the white bread but crunchy from the bacon. The lettuce was messy but that didn’t bother me because the flavors made up for it.
I would definitely order this again but next time I would ask for the bread to be toasted longer because all three pieces were too soft for my liking.
This also exceeded my expectations — I could take or leave roast beef sometimes but the meat on this sandwich was tender and perfectly sliced.
Each layer had the perfect ratio of meat, cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes with just the right amount of mayonnaise.
The sandwich was not as messy as the other sandwiches with shredded lettuce. The texture was chewy and crunchy like some of the other clubs that had bacon in it.
I would order this sandwich again and not change a thing.
The chipotle sauce wasn’t too spicy but it gave just the right amount of kick.
The three pieces of white bread held together nicely despite all of the ingredients it had. The texture was chewy from the bread yet crunchy from the bacon — a common theme in a lot of Wawa’s club sandwiches.
It wasn’t a messy sandwich at all but next time I would ask if the bread could be toasted longer. This flavorful sandwich deserves to be served on crunchy slices.