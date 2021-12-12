I ate 12 of Wawa’s cold sandwiches and ranked them from worst to best

This tuna-salad sandwich was a bit sloppy and mushy.

I prfer for my tuna-salad sandwiches to be a little dry and not be overloaded with filling.

But this sandwich was stuffed — there was tuna all over the paper as soon as I unwrapped it. The salad had a lot of mayonnaise in it, which caused the multigrain bread to get soggy.

It tasted quite fishy and the crunch of the celery got lost in the salad.

It was the messiest sandwich I tried from the menu and I wouldn’t get it again.