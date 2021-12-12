Search

I ate 12 of Wawa’s cold sandwiches and ranked them from worst to best

Fabiana Buontempo
Freelancer Fabiana Buontempo holding a spicy turkey club with skitched photos of other Wawa sandwiches.
I tried cold subs, stacks, and hoagies from Wawa to find the best one. Fabiana Buontempo
  • Wawa is a convenience store along the East Coast that’s known for its assortment of sandwiches.
  • I am a die-hard Wawa fan so I tried some of the chain’s cold hoagies, clubs, and stacks.
  • The worst sandwich was the Italian sub and the best was the spicy turkey club with bacon.
The Italian hoagie did not impress me at all.
Wawa Italian hoagie
Eating bread with some salty meat was not cutting it for me. Fabiana Buontempo
The sandwich had multiple meats – including pepperoni, salami, and ham — and provolone cheese. It was skimpy and dry and I think it needed some sort of condiment.

The texture of the famous Wawa hoagie bread was consistent at least — soft and chewy, just as I had hoped it would be. It wasn’t messy at all due to the lack of lettuce and tomato.

I would not order this sandwich again, but if you’re a fan of Italian subs and want to give this one a try, I suggest ordering it with a condiment and some other toppings to cut the saltiness.

This tuna-salad sandwich was a bit sloppy and mushy.
Tuna sandwich from Wawa.
The tuna ratio was overwhelming. Fabiana Buontempo
I prfer for my tuna-salad sandwiches to be a little dry and not be overloaded with filling. 

But this sandwich was stuffed — there was tuna all over the paper as soon as I unwrapped it. The salad had a lot of mayonnaise in it, which caused the multigrain bread to get soggy.

It tasted quite fishy and the crunch of the celery got lost in the salad.

It was the messiest sandwich I tried from the menu and I wouldn’t get it again. 

I would order the tuna-salad hoagie again.
Tuna salad hoagie from Wawa.
I would add lettuce and tomatoes to this sandwich. Fabiana Buontempo
I compared this hoagie to the tuna-salad sandwich and I preferred this sandwich.

Although the salad tasted the same with lots of mayonnaise and a very fishy flavor, the hoagie held up much better than the multigrain bread.

I preferred the soft, chewy texture of the hoagie. I would order it again and add lettuce and tomato to it.

This chicken-salad hoagie would have been one of my favorites if there was more of the filling.
Chicken salad hoagie from Wawa.
I wish this sandwich had more salad. Fabiana Buontempo
Since the sandwich came with a pretty skimpy portion of chicken salad on it, I tasted bread more than anything else. 

The default sandwich did not come with toppings so next time I would add lettuce and tomato to it because I enjoy a hearty sandwich.

I really liked the flavor and chunky texture of the chicken salad. It wasn’t as moist as the tuna one and it had just the right amount of mayonnaise in it.

I would definitely order this hoagie again — but I’d be sure to ask for extra chicken salad. 

The chicken-salad club sandwich was delicious.
Chicken salad club from Wawa.
I enjoyed the bacon. Fabiana Buontempo
Although it was one messy sandwich, the pairing of yummy chicken salad, shredded lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon made up for it.

This sandwich was much better than the chicken-salad hoagie because of the condiments. Still, the middle piece of white bread got lost in the filling.

The bread was too soft for my liking but I would order it again and ask for it to be toasted.

The vegetable hoagie is worth a try.
Roasted veggie hoagie from Wawa.
This sandwich was a bit dry. Fabiana Buontempo
Overall, I really enjoyed the spinach, tomatoes, yellow and green squash.

My only complaint was that this hoagie was a bit on the dry side. A little garlic aioli or even plain mayonnaise would’ve brought this sandwich up a few notches.

It wasn’t messy at all and had a nice bite to it because of the squash and tomatoes.

I appreciated the provolone cheese and would even ask for another slice next time so it doesn’t get overpowered by all of the vegetables.

The ham-and-Swiss stack is definitely for pork fans.
Ham and swiss club from Wawa.
The ham-and-Swiss sandwich was packed with meat. Fabiana Buontempo
This stack was tasty but had too much meat on it.

Luckily, the flavor of the ham was very good and I loved the addition of the spicy mustard paired with the ham, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

The multigrain bread held up despite all of the meat between the two pieces and the texture of the sandwich was chewy but not messy.

I would order this sandwich again and ask for less meat next time.

The BLT hoagie was filled with crunchy bacon, juicy tomatoes, and shredded lettuce.
BLT hoagie from Wawa.
I would add more condiments to this hoagie. Fabiana Buontempo
I didn’t have too many complaints about this sandwich.

It was a little on the dry side but that didn’t stop me from eating the entire thing. It met my standards for a BLT, but I think it needed a condiment. 

The texture was crunchy from the bacon and chewy from the soft hoagie. The shredded lettuce made the sandwich a bit messy like it did for some of the others on the menu.

I would order this sandwich again and add some mayonnaise or mustard to it.

This honey-smoked turkey hoagie hit the spot.
Honey smoked turkey hoagie
I preferred spinach over shredded lettuce. Fabiana Buontempo
I love nothing more than a good turkey sandwich and this honey-smoked turkey hoagie with provolone, lettuce, and tomato met my expectations.

It had the perfect amount of turkey on it which wasn’t salty at all compared to other versions I’ve eaten.

I really liked the flavor of the spinach instead of the typical shredded lettuce I would normally get.

The hoagie was chewy and it wasn’t messy at all. I immediately tasted all of the flavors as soon as I took my first bite without anything sliding out.

It was a little dry since I tried it exactly as it appears on the Wawa menu, but I would definitely order this sandwich again and customize it by adding mayonaise. 

The ham-and-Swiss club was one of the best items on the menu.
Ham club from Wawa.
I would order this again with toastier bread. Fabiana Buontempo
This club sandwich took the prize and was better than the ham-and-cheese stack. 

I can’t say enough good things about this club sandwich. It was delicious and one of the best clubs on the menu. 

The combination of ham and Swiss was tasty and the amount of meat, cheese, lettuce, and bacon was just right. The sandwich came with mayonnaise, which I loved.

This club’s texture was chewy from the white bread but crunchy from the bacon. The lettuce was messy but that didn’t bother me because the flavors made up for it.

I would definitely order this again but next time I would ask for the bread to be toasted longer because all three pieces were too soft for my liking.

Wawa’s roast-beef club sandwich blew me away.
Roast beef club from Wawa.
Every layer of this sandwich was perfect. Fabiana Buontempo
The roast-beef club was tied with the ham-and-Swiss sandwich because both were equally delicious.

This also exceeded my expectations — I could take or leave roast beef sometimes but the meat on this sandwich was tender and perfectly sliced.

Each layer had the perfect ratio of meat, cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes with just the right amount of mayonnaise. 

The sandwich was not as messy as the other sandwiches with shredded lettuce. The texture was chewy and crunchy like some of the other clubs that had bacon in it.

I would order this sandwich again and not change a thing. 

 

The best cold sandwich from the entire Wawa menu was the spicy turkey club.
Spicy turkey club from Wawa.
The chipotle sauce gave the club some heat. Fabiana Buontempo
The combination of turkey, pepper jack, bacon, chipotle sauce, lettuce, and tomato made for the tastiest club sandwich I’ve ever had from Wawa.

The chipotle sauce wasn’t too spicy but it gave just the right amount of kick.

The three pieces of white bread held together nicely despite all of the ingredients it had. The texture was chewy from the bread yet crunchy from the bacon — a common theme in a lot of Wawa’s club sandwiches.

It wasn’t a messy sandwich at all but next time I would ask if the bread could be toasted longer. This flavorful sandwich deserves to be served on crunchy slices.

About the Author
Fabiana Buontempo