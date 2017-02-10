How Wawa went from a milk delivery service to a $9B convenience store with a cult-like following

What is “Wawa?” Besides a Native American word for the Canada goose, Wawa is a convenience store that has a dedicated fan base. There are stores only in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.
Wawa started as an iron foundry in New Jersey, and then a dairy processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964 in Folsom, PA.
Wawa serves more than 400 million customers a year. Their most famed item is the hoagie.
