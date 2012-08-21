This Awesome Presentation Will Help Investors Avoid Getting Burned By The Markets

Photo: Waverly Advisors

Markets are in the doldrums of late summer as Europe starts to trickle back from vacation – last week, for example, stocks traded in their narrowest range in over 50 years.Earlier today in a client presentation, investment advisory firm Waverly Advisors said investors need to be careful the next few weeks, concluding that “many market participants are probably better off eschewing any trading activity at all until volume comes back in September.”



For those who are still active in the markets, however, Waverly breaks down the most important factors driving the price action across several key asset classes including stocks, bonds, and commodities that investors need to be aware of for the remainder of August.

Note: Thanks to Waverly Advisors for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.