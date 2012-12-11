A Fabulous Overview On The Controversial Economic Developments Happening In Japan

Research and portfolio group Waverly Advisors is out with a new presentation on Japanese markets.



The takeaway: it’s time to short everything denominated in Yen — as well as the Yen itself.

Waverly says the country’s central bank is poised for a more dovish leadership change.

They also see debt rising ever higher.

