A Fabulous Overview On The Controversial Economic Developments Happening In Japan

Research and portfolio group Waverly Advisors is out with a new presentation on Japanese markets.
The takeaway: it’s time to short everything denominated in Yen — as well as the Yen itself.
Waverly says the country’s central bank is poised for a more dovish leadership change.
They also see debt rising ever higher.
Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, led by Shinzo Abe, will almost certainly win upcoming elections. That means hawkishness on foreign policy and dovishness for home finances.
