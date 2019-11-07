A wave crashed over a couple during their beach wedding photo shoot, and now the stunning picture is going viral

Sunny Golden Newlyweds Tim and Bekah were hit by a wave during their wedding photo shoot.

NewlywedsBekah and Tim Blakely-Savage decided to do a wedding photo shoot on the beach while they were in Hawaii.

The couple was prepared to get a little wet during the shoot, but Bekah said they were taken by surprise when a wave crashed over them.

Their photographer,Sunny Golden, captured the moment on camera, leading to a stunning image.

Bekah later posted the photo to Reddit, writing: “We didn’t necessarily intend on trashing the dress, but the ocean had other plans.” The picture quickly went viral.

She told Insider she and her husband had no regrets about the photo shoot: “We’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.”

Bekah and Tim Blakely-Savage are a newlywed couple from Texas.

Sunny Golden The couple met on Tinder.

“We met on Tinder,” Bekah Blakely-Savage told Insider of her relationship. “He was one of the first people I matched with when I moved to where we currently live.”

When they met in person, Bekah said Tim helped her when her air conditioner stopped working during summer.

“It was June in Texas, and the place was sweltering! Luckily, Tim came to the rescue with an extra window A/C unit he had tucked away in his garage, and also brought over a bottle of wine and two pints of ice cream,” Bekah said. “I knew he was a keeper!”

The Blakely-Savages got married in Alaska in September, but they decided to go to Hawaii on their way home.

Sunny Golden Bekah and Tim went to Hawaii after their Alaska nuptials.

“I used to live in Hawaii but Tim hadn’t had the chance to visit yet,” Bekah said.

“We had a destination wedding in Alaska and found a great deal to pop over to the islands before we flew home, so we jumped on it!”

“I couldn’t wait to show him all of my old favourite haunts,” she added.

They decided to take some photos while they were there, in contrast to their wintry Alaska photos.

Sunny Golden The couple did a beach photo shoot while they were in Hawaii.

“It was actually my mum’s suggestion that we take some photos in our wedding gear while we were there, as a juxtaposition to our wedding photos in chilly Alaska,” Bekah said.

They hired Sunny Golden, a local Hawaii photographer, and headed to the beach to take some shots.

The shoot started out great, with the couple posing near the ocean.

Sunny Golden The newlyweds posed on the beach.

Bekah wore a two-piece wedding ensemble, while Tim opted for khakis and a linen shirt.

“We were definitely expecting to get a bit wet,” Bekah told Insider of the shoot.

But when they kneeled down into the water, a large wave crashed over them.

Sunny Golden A wave crashed on the couple during the shoot.

“We didn’t expect to be the pins knocked over by a watery bowling ball,” Bekah joked of the moment the wave hit.

Their photographer captured the exact moment the wave hit the couple, creating this stunning shot.

Sunny Golden Sunny Golden captured the moment the wave crashed over the couple.

Bekah said she felt “elated” when the wave hit. “My first thought was, ‘MAN, I hope our photographer caught that moment!'”

Bekah later posted the photo to Reddit, where it quickly went viral.

Sunny Golden Bekah later posted the photo to Reddit, where it went viral.

“Everyone was so kind,” Bekah said of the comments she got on the Reddit post.

“People really seemed to enjoy the genuine joy in our pictures. We received nothing but glowing responses.”

Bekah said the dress was a mess after the shoot.

Sunny Golden A dry cleaner was able to save the dress.

“It sat in its bag – salty, sandy, and still damp – for nearly 72 hours before any real attempt at cleaning was made,” she said, as the couple was still on their trip.

“Somehow they managed to return it to us as spotless and beautiful as the day I bought it,” Bekah said of her dry cleaners in Texas.

Bekah said Tim was “all giggles” when the wave hit them.

Sunny Golden Tim was laughing during the photo shoot.

“He was laughing so hard he couldn’t catch his balance so we kept tumbling through the sand,” she said. “It was such a fun experience.”

“The picture perfect shot with the wave crashing over us is amazing, but the sequence that follows is really our favourite part,” Bekah said of the photo shoot.

Sunny Golden Bekah and Tim loved the candid photos most from their photo shoot.

The couple’s candid joy at being together shines through in the photos.

“I think of how lucky I am to be married to such a wonderful man, who is always up for an adventure and who looks for the positive in every aspect of life,” Bekah said.

Sunny Golden The newlyweds live in Texas.

“I am very grateful to Sunny for capturing the beginning of our life together,” she said.

You can see more of Golden’s work on her website.

