Wave Wants To Be The Mint.com For Your Small Business

As a serial entrepreneur, Kirk Simpson knows just as well as anyone that handling company finances is a pain.”Small business people hate anything to do with accounting,” he says. They’d rather focus on the bigger picture.



Which is why he launched Wave Accounting with his friend and CTO James Lochrie last November. The service is essentially a Mint.com for small businesses, intended to help entrepreneurs get away from “spreadsheets and shoe boxes.”

He says that while they’ve got a number of competitors — Outright, Xero, Quicken, to name a few — Wave is different because it’s a $0, full-service accounting product.

The service already has more than 20,000 small business users in 165 countries — half of which emerged after a recent push from Google Chrome.

“During the first 168 days, we got 10,000 customers,” he says. “In 38 days, we got our next 10,000.”

