Darrell Brooks had ‘no emotion on his face’ as he drove toward the Waukesha Christmas parade, police officer said

Darrell Brooks being escorted into his court hearing. Pool via CBS58

Officers gave eyewitness accounts in a criminal complaint against Darrell Brooks released Tuesday.

Brooks was charged with five counts of murder after his car plowed into people in Waukesha on Sunday.

One officer said he “had no emotion on his face” as his car neared the parade.

Darrell Brooks looked emotionless as he drove toward people Waukesha’s Christmas parade, a police officer said in the criminal complaint accusing him of murder in Sunday’s horrific events.

Brooks was charged with five counts of first degree murder after he plowed a red SUV into marchers in Downtown Waukesha, killing five people instantly and leaving at least 62 more injured, the complaint said. Brooks is the sole suspect in the case.

An eight-year-old boy named in local media as Jackson Sparks succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, and prosecutors say they intend to bring a further charge over the child’s death.

The criminal complaint, released Tuesday, recounted the events as seen by three police officers stationed around the parade area that day.

One officer, named as Officer Butryn, was helping with crowd control near East Main Street when he heard over radio that a car was approaching the parade route, the complaint said.

A red SUV speeding past people moments before plowing into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in this still image taken from a November 21, 2021 video. CITY OF WAUKESHA/Facebook/via REUTERS

Butryn went onto East Main Street just before the car turned onto it, driving at an estimated 25 miles (40km) per hour, the complaint said.

“Stop, stop the vehicle,” Butryn is recorded as saying several times, the complaint said.

“Officer Butryn observed the driver looking straight ahead, directly at him, and it appeared he had no emotion on his face,” the complaint said, without naming Brooks. The car then drove straight past him and towards the parade, its horn honking.

Soon after Butryn saw it begin to speed up, and after it appeared the car had braked and might turn off the road, it made a sudden acceleration toward the crowds, the complaint said.

Butryn said the car’s movements appeared to be part of “an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible,” the complaint said.

Another officer, named in the complaint as Detective Trussoni, was cited as speaking to a witness who also believed that it was “a direct intent to hit as many parade participants.”

Brooks’ apparent demeanor behind the wheel in the moments before the plowing is a chilling detail as investigators piece together the events that led up to the killings.

A member of the public had alerted police to a fight between two people near White Rock School around five minutes before the rampage began, the complaint said.

Four senior law enforcement officers, who were not named, told NBC Chicago earlier that the suspect — who at that time had not been identified — may have been fleeing a knife fight.

At the time of the parade, Brooks was on bail over three other charges, including in which he was charged with running over a woman in his car just days before.