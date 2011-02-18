Jon Stewart Mourns The Loss Of Humans To Computer Watson On Jeopardy

Jon Stewart joked last night that “Apparently they have run out of qualified human contestants for Jeopardy.”



Stewart went on to mourn the devastating loss of Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter in Jeopardy yesterday to the IBM supercomputer Watson.

“You wanna throw down, computers?” said Stewart. “You wanna play games?”

Stewart then came out with the one game that we actually can beat Watson in — and it involves a slingshot, and a bowl of birds.

Now that’s a game we can win.

Video below.



– Intro – Watson Competes on Jeopardy

